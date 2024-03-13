Is Gilt legitimate? A close look at the digital luxury outlet store

Any time you’ve been looking for great designer fashion sales, you’ve almost certainly come across Gilt. A major website for a lot of clothing and designer fashion brands, you may not feel entirely familiar or comfortable with it just yet. However, you have nothing to worry about with Gilt being a legitimate outlet store to check out online. If you’re keen to learn more about the history of the company along with the kind of brands it sells, we’re here to help. We’ve got some insight into all you need to know about Gilt.

What is Gilt?

Gilt is a part of Rue Gilt Groupe, a premier off-price e-commerce portfolio company. What that means for you is that Gilt is highly reputable. Based in Boston with additional offices elsewhere in the US, it stocks a lot of designer brands. That includes clothing for men, women, and children, along with luxury travel equipment and homeware too.

With a high customer satisfaction rating on Trustpilot, Gilt has an estimated value of $1 billion as of 2019. It’s partnered with over 500 designer brands so there’s something for everyone here. It was founded back in 2007 by Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson. It started out as an invitation-only shopping site that sold luxury brands in flash sales. Since then, it’s gone form strength to strength while still offering great value. It aims to offer up to 70% off retail prices on luxury items.

Is Gilt legitimate?

In a word: Yes. Gilt is a legitimate site that sells genuine designer brands. It’s been confirmed by multiple sources like the Better Business Bureau. For peace of mind, there’s secure payment processing as you would expect from any legitimate website while in previous years, Gilt has won awards for its shopping site services. It can feel all too easy to come across fake designer brands or dubious websites but Gilt isn’t one of those. Instead, it’s just as legitimate as sites like Bloomingdale’s or Saks Fifth Avenue.

What brands can you buy on Gilt?

Think of a high-end designer brand and Gilt almost certainly stocks it. It’s the home of over 500 designer brands so whatever your taste, you should be covered here. That means you can buy handbags and accessories from Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi, on the same site where you can find the latest Gucci wear. It’s even possible to snap up some of the best watches including vintage Rolexes.

As a little taster, think of names like Alexander McQueen, Dior, Burberry, Christian Louboutin, Givenchy, and Moncler as just some of what Gilt sells. For those of us who want to focus on certain brands, Gilt has a so you can quickly browse for items based on the brand rather than the type of clothing it might be. Whether you’re looking for winter wear or a stylish outfit for a night out, Gilt will have the brands for you.

So…should you shop at Gilt in 2024?

Absolutely! Gilt is the perfect outlet for investing in fantastic designer brands like Gucci and Versace without paying excessive amounts. Every day, you’ll see different flash sales and deals on many different items so there’s always something to tempt you.

Thanks to how varied the site’s stock is, you’ll be able to find great coats and jackets, suits for work, along with accessories like cufflinks, watches, and shoes too. Think of it as a one-stop shop for everything you could need, saving you from looking elsewhere while also providing you with the best prices.

Besides clothing, Gilt also stocks plenty of homeware from key designer brands too, so you can quickly make your home look as stylish as you want it to. It’s the ultimate place for great deals and stock.