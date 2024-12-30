 Skip to main content
A DC favorite will be back in a new role in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

Momoa previously played Aquaman in Zack Snyder's version of the DC universe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Image used with permission by copyright holder

The James Gunn DC universe era is upon us, and with it comes an entirely new slate of actors. It seems, though, that there are at least a few DC actors that Gunn liked.

Variety is reporting that Jason Momoa, who has already played Aquaman in two films for DC, will be joining the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Lobo. Supergirl will star House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock as the titular character and is set to be the second film in Gunn’s rebooted version of the DC universe after Superman, which hits theaters in July of 2025. Craig Gillespie is set to direct the project.

Momoa confirmed the news himself on Instagram, using a quote from an interview he gave for Aquaman 2 in which he explained how much he loved the character.

“I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,” he said in the interview. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f–k yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Production on the film is set to begin in January, and the movie is currently slated for a June 2026 release date. The film doesn’t have a plot synopsis yet, but Gunn previously teased the Supergirl, who is Superman’s cousin, has a little more of an edge than he does.

“We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life,” Gunn said last year as he previewed the first in the new DC Universe.

