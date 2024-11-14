 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A legendary boy band is about to get the biopic treatment

Boyz II Men is making a biopic about their own story, and it's currently on the fast track toward production.

By
The members of Boyz II Men.
Boyz II Men

One of the most successful boy bands of all time is about to get the biopic treatment. Variety is reporting that Boyz II Men is developing a biopic that will chronicle their 30-year career. The group is working with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave, and Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, the three members of the group, are set to serve as executive producers.

Boyz II Men has had a number of hits over the course of its 30-year career, including “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and “One Sweet Day.” Compelling Pictures is also set to begin production on a documentary that focuses on the group’s career in the 1990s and 2000s.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” Nathan Morris said in a statement on behalf of the group. “Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

Related

The film’s producers are apparently fast-tracking the project and are currently in talks with writers and directors. Boyz II Men first emerged as a musical force in 1991 and have since gone on to become the best-selling R&B group of all time.

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” said producers Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri. “We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da….

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The ultimate Jake Gyllenhaal movie ranking: 13 films you can’t miss
Gyllenhaal is a Hollywood staple with a storied career
Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in Zodiac.

He may still be hunting for his first Oscar, but Jake Gyllenhaal has already more than proven that he's one of modern Hollywood's greatest leading men. What's made his career so fascinating is that he's mostly shied away from the biggest projects that were offered to him, barring the occasional video game adaptation.

Movies with Jake Gyllenhaal show his best performances, which speak to the wide array of roles he's willing to take on and how different his approach seems to be from project to project. He's not the kind of actor who repeats himself, and that makes every one of his performances a revelation. These are the best Jake Gyllenhaal movies over the span of his long and winding career.

Read more
A new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy is in the works and will feature new characters
It remains unclear what the plot of this new trilogy will be
Star wars

We're getting more Star Wars on the big screen. Variety is reporting that Lucasfilm has a new trilogy of movies in the works from X-Men producer Simon Kinberg. Kinberg is set to write all three films and serve as a producer alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

This new trilogy will feature new characters following the conclusion of the sequel trilogy that starred Daisy Ridley, John Boyeg, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac. Deadline initially reported that this new trilogy would be a continuation of the story that first began with 1977's first film focused on Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, but Lucasfilm is now disputing that notion.

Read more
The 8 best hockey movies to stream

Hockey isn't like basketball, baseball, and football in that it attracts millions of athletes in all parts of the world. Due to the need for cold weather to play outside on the ice and the need for lots of equipment, ice hockey is usually most popular in regions where these stars align, such as in the American Northwest and throughout Canada and Russia.

You don't need to like playing the sport yourself though to pop in a hockey flick and enjoy the spiritual and emotional triumphs that accompany hockey's culture. The best hockey movies bring up questions of patriotism, family, racism, political allegiances, and so much more. Hockey's history is filled with anger, fighting, and even tears of joy. These films will make you think about teamwork and camaraderie in a new light, whether you stream them on Netflix or buy a DVD on Amazon.

Read more