Boyz II Men is making a biopic about their own story, and it's currently on the fast track toward production.

One of the most successful boy bands of all time is about to get the biopic treatment. Variety is reporting that Boyz II Men is developing a biopic that will chronicle their 30-year career. The group is working with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave, and Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, the three members of the group, are set to serve as executive producers.

Boyz II Men has had a number of hits over the course of its 30-year career, including “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and “One Sweet Day.” Compelling Pictures is also set to begin production on a documentary that focuses on the group’s career in the 1990s and 2000s.

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” Nathan Morris said in a statement on behalf of the group. “Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

The film’s producers are apparently fast-tracking the project and are currently in talks with writers and directors. Boyz II Men first emerged as a musical force in 1991 and have since gone on to become the best-selling R&B group of all time.

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” said producers Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri. “We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da….”