 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

We just got a hopeful update on the second season of ‘Black Doves’

The show follows a pair of spies on a revenge mission

By

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw might be back for more spying in the near future. The two actors, who starred together in Netflix’s Black Doves, seem likely to be back for a second season of the series. That makes sense, given that the show has been hovering in Netflix’s Top 10 ever since it was first released.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Joe Barton, said that the show’s staff is full steam ahead on a second season.

Recommended Videos

“Literally, I’m in the writers’ room right now. We have just finished a meeting. We’re figuring it all out and putting it all down on paper. But yeah, we’re going to be filming next year, so hopefully, it won’t be too long a wait between series for people. That’s where we’re at,” he explained.

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix

Barton did say, though, that it was unlikely the show would be ready for a Christmas release next year.

Related

“If it was down to me, I’d probably set everything at Christmas. I just like writing about it. But no, I think mostly because of schedules and release, to have something ready for next Christmas would be impossible,” he said. “And then you’d be in a situation where we’d have to make people wait two years for the Christmas after that, which should just be too long. So I think inevitably it’s not going to be a Christmas show. But it’ll be interesting to see them out of their winter coats.”

The first season of Black Doves follows Knightley as a spy who is married to a high-level British politician, and finds herself drawn into a more violent life after the man she’s having an affair with is murdered. The show’s first season is set around Christmas, but it sounds like a second season would be set at some other time in the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Lady Gaga will be a part of the second season of a major Netflix hit
The series is one of the biggest hits in the history of Netflix.
Jenna Ortega and the cast of Wednesday.

Lady Gaga's acting career has been pretty impressive to date, and she's about to add another credit to her resume. Variety is reporting that the pop star will be featured in the second season of Wednesday. The role is not expected to be major, but the exact details of it are being kept under wraps. The second season is currently filming in Ireland. Sources say that the show's producers tried to recruit Gaga for a more significant role, but that didn't ultimately work out.

Gaga's acting career started almost a decade ago with roles in multiple series American Horror Story and eventually went on to roles in A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, and most recently, Joker: Folie a Deux.

Read more
Jason Sudeikis is convinced that everyone just didn’t get ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3
Sudeikis said that people who didn't understand the season simply lacked imagination.
The cast of Ted Lasso

Anyone who avidly watched Ted Lasso knows that each subsequent season of the series was received less warmly than the previous. By the time season 3 rolled around, all of the show's quirks and good will had fallen largely to the wayside, and people were starting to wonder what had happened to the charming show that they had once loved.

Now, Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of the series, is weighing in on the response to the show's third season. In a new book, Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, TVLine reports that Sudeikis said that those who didn't like the third season "don't have imaginations."

Read more
Will there be a second season of ‘America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’?
The series chronicled the personal and professional lives of members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

The docuseries following the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is coming back for a second season on Netflix. America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, became a phenomenon following its debut, and chronicled the lives of the cheerleaders both on and off the field.

The show's first season followed the team through the 2023-2024 season and focused on program director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell as well as veterans who had been on the team for years and rookies. The second season will follow the cheerleaders through the 2024-2025 season, starting with auditions and training camp and tracking the cheerleading team all the way through the NFL season.

Read more