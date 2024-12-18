We just got a hopeful update on the second season of ‘Black Doves’

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw might be back for more spying in the near future. The two actors, who starred together in Netflix’s Black Doves, seem likely to be back for a second season of the series. That makes sense, given that the show has been hovering in Netflix’s Top 10 ever since it was first released.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Joe Barton, said that the show’s staff is full steam ahead on a second season.

Recommended Videos

“Literally, I’m in the writers’ room right now. We have just finished a meeting. We’re figuring it all out and putting it all down on paper. But yeah, we’re going to be filming next year, so hopefully, it won’t be too long a wait between series for people. That’s where we’re at,” he explained.

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix

Barton did say, though, that it was unlikely the show would be ready for a Christmas release next year.

“If it was down to me, I’d probably set everything at Christmas. I just like writing about it. But no, I think mostly because of schedules and release, to have something ready for next Christmas would be impossible,” he said. “And then you’d be in a situation where we’d have to make people wait two years for the Christmas after that, which should just be too long. So I think inevitably it’s not going to be a Christmas show. But it’ll be interesting to see them out of their winter coats.”

The first season of Black Doves follows Knightley as a spy who is married to a high-level British politician, and finds herself drawn into a more violent life after the man she’s having an affair with is murdered. The show’s first season is set around Christmas, but it sounds like a second season would be set at some other time in the year.