Beverly Hills Cop 4: Everything we know about the Netflix sequel

Beverly Hills Cop Axel F: Cast, trailers, and more

Blair Marnell
By
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Paramount/Netflix

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga isn’t the only ’80s franchise getting a comeback in 2024. Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4, just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original Beverly Hills Cop. And unlike the first three films, the newly retitled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is skipping theaters entirely.

Going straight-to-streaming for a sequel isn’t a first for Murphy, who did the same thing in 2021 with Prime Video’s Coming 2 America. This time, Netflix is behind Beverly Hill Cop: Axel Foley and the promotional push for the film has already begun. That’s why we’re here to share everything we know about Beverly Hills Cop 4, from the cast and the story to the trailer, the release date for Axel F, and more.

A promo poster for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Netflix/Paramount

What is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F about?

Forty years after Axel Foley first came to Beverly Hills to avenge the murder of his friend, he remains a police lieutenant in the Detroit PD. However, Axel’s daughter, Jane Foley (Taylour Paige), lives and works as a criminal defense attorney in Beverly Hills. When Jane’s life is threatened, Axel heads to the West Coast again, regardless of the wishes of the Beverly Hills Police Department. And it won’t be long before Axel feels the heat from both sides of the law as he tries to protect his daughter.

Brandon T. Jackson and Eddie Murphy in the cancelled Beverly Hills Cop series.
Paramount

Wasn’t Axel Foley supposed to have a son in the Beverly Hills Cop TV series?

Yes, but since the Beverly Hills Cop TV show never got past the pilot stage, Axel F is ignoring it. Murphy guest starred in the unaired Beverly Hills Cop pilot, which featured Brandon T. Jackson as Axel Foley’s son, Aaron Foley. Barring some surprise cameo from Jackson, it doesn’t appear that Aaron will be a part of the new sequel.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop.
Paramount

Why does Axel Foley keep coming back to Beverly Hills?

It’s almost always about murder or attempted murder. In the first film, Axel’s friend, Mikey Tandino, was killed in front of him. Because Mikey’s murderers fled to Beverly Hills, Axel defied his superiors and went there to bring them to justice. The only reason that Axel still had a place on Detroit’s police force after the case was closed was because he personally requested a favor from Beverly Hills PD’s Lieutenant Andrew Bogomil.

When Bogomil was shot and nearly killed in Beverly Hills Cop II, Axel came back to the West Coast to handle that situation as well. He even put his career on the line again to help his friends in the Beverly Hills PD solve that case. Beverly Hills Cop III once again featured a murder in Detroit, namely Axel’s superior, Inspector G. Douglas Todd. And when Todd’s killers were traced back to a theme park in Beverly Hills, Axel Foley did what Axel Foley does best: He brought chaos down on everyone around him until the killers were brought to justice.

John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, and Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Netflix/Paramount

Who are the cast members in Beverly Hills Cop 4?

Most of the major players from the previous films are back for this sequel, including Axel’s friends and allies, Sergeant John Taggart (John Ashton) and Lieutenant William “Billy” Rosewood (Judge Reinhold). Paul Reiser is also reprising his role as Foley’s Detroit PD partner, Detective Jeffrey Friedman. Even Bronson Pinchot is back as Serge, a role that Pinchot originated in Beverly Hills Cop III.

However, it looks like Axel will have a new partner in the sequel: Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Jane’s ex-boyfriend, and one of the few allies that Axel has left in the Beverly Hills PD. Kevin Bacon also appears as Captain Grant from the Beverly Hills Police Department, and he seems destined to butt heads with Axel throughout the film.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Netflix/Paramount

Is there a Beverly Hills Cop 4 trailer?

There is a teaser trailer, which isn’t very long. And it doesn’t include Jane for any extended length of time. That said, it does feature Axel Foley doing what Axel Foley does best: Getting into trouble. There are also a few scenes between Axel and Bobby before Axel’s reunion with Rosewood, and Taggart closes out the preview.

So far, it certainly looks like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has a big budget for action sequences, and even the iconic Axel F theme has been remixed for this teaser.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Netflix/Paramount

Does Beverly Hills Cop 4 have a release date?

Netflix has not yet set a specific release date for Beverly Hills: Axel F beyond summer 2024. But considering that next year’s theatrical movie lineup has been severely weakened by six months of Hollywood strikes, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has the potential to keep people at home next summer and let them watch a blockbuster film from the comfort of their own couch.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Everything we know about this Jason Momoa and Amber Heard DC movie
Amber Heard, Jason Momoa return for Aquaman 2
Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has famously broad shoulders, natural charisma, and a knack for action that helped carry 2018's Aquaman movie to heights that no other DC film has reached. Even The Dark Knight couldn't match Aquaman's $1.152 billion worldwide total. This Christmas, Momoa will have an even more monumental task as he tries to lift up not only his new sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but also all of superhero cinema. It's been a very bad year for superhero flicks at the box office, with only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as success stories. Everything else, from The Flash to The Marvels were absolute flops that lost their respective studios a lot of money. And it's not as if Aquaman 2 doesn't have its own problems, with numerous reshoots and a clear demotion for the film's leading lady, Amber Heard.

Who's starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
In addition to Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Amber Heard as his wife, Mera, the film features Patrick Wilson as Arthur's half-brother, Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Arthur and Orm's mother, Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Read more
HBO’s True Detective Season 4: Jodie Foster hunts a serial killer (and everything else we know)
True Detective's new season may feature more supernatural undertones
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective season 4.

Over the course of its first three seasons, HBO's True Detective has gone from a hugely respected phenomenon to a show with a more middling reputation. In spite of that roller coaster ride, the show is set to return for a fourth season, this time with the subtitle Night Country. In anticipation of that new season, which features some major star power, here's everything we know about True Detective: Night Country.
What is True Detective season 4's release date?
True Detective season 4 is set to launch near the very beginning of 2024. The show is set to premiere on HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max) on January 14, 2024. The show was initially slated for 2023 but had to be delayed in part because of the writers' and actors' strikes. The first episode will debut at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the season will be six episodes in total, with a new episode debuting on the platform once a week.
Who is in the cast of True Detective season 4?
True Detective's casts are always impressive, and this fourth season is no exception. Jodie Foster is set to star in the series, which will be one of her rare forays into TV work. Foster is a two-time Oscar winner who has already had a legendary career in Hollywood. Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers, the lead detective on a missing persons case who finds herself butting heads with everyone else on her team.

Foster will be paired with Kali Reis, a relative newcomer to the world of acting who is better known for her career as a boxer. Reis will play Detective Evangeline Navarro, Danvers' partner, during this season. The cast also includes John Hawkes as a detective with a mysterious past, as well as Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw. There are also a few younger actors in the cast, including Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, and Isabella Star LaBlanc.
What is True Detective season 4 about?
While the first three seasons of True Detective were all written or co-written by Nic Pizzolatto, the fourth season is being shepherded to the screen by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Seasons of the show are usually shrouded in a fair bit of mystery, but we actually know a fair bit about the fourth season.

Read more
Apple TV Plus’ Masters of the Air: Everything we know about Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg’s follow-up to Band of Brothers
This WW2 epic may be the best one yet
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

In addition to being one of the greatest directors in movie history, Steven Spielberg has also had an illustrious career as a producer. One of the director's favorite subjects, both in his own work and in the work he produces, has always been World War 2. Now, the director is set to produce another WW2 series to go right alongside The Pacific and Band of Brothers, two of the most acclaimed miniseries in history. Just as he did for Band of Brothers, Spielberg is reteaming with producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Masters of the Air, which will take a more aviation-oriented perspective to the war. Unlike those projects, though, this miniseries is headed for a streaming service: Apple TV Plus.

Now that the new miniseries is only a couple of months away, many are understandably curious about the details behind the series, including who's in the cast, when the series is set to start streaming, and what the story is about.
Who is in the cast of Masters of the Air?
Masters of the Air is set to be led by Austin Butler, who has had a meteoric rise to stardom after earning an Oscar nomination for his work in last year's Elvis. Butler already has several more movies in the hopper, including Dune: Part 2 and The Bikeriders, and now he's teaming up with Spielberg to lead this miniseries.

Read more