From comedies to dramas to children's movies, these are our favorite Will Ferrell flicks

For more than two decades, Will Ferrell has proven over and over again that he’s one of the funniest men alive. First on Saturday Night Live and then eventually on the big screen, Ferrell has continued to find new ways to tell jokes. He’s also found a cadre of collaborators who are willing to be ridiculous right alongside him in some truly great comedies.

Ferrell has occasionally dipped his toes into more serious work as well, and those performances have always been interesting, even if they aren’t always great. This look at Will Ferrell’s best movies really displays the wide array of roles he’s fully capable of taking on.

10. Everything Must Go (2011) Trailer 97m Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance Stars Will Ferrell, C.J. Wallace, Rebecca Hall Directed by Dan Rush watch on Youtube watch on Youtube One of Ferrell’s more serious performances, Everything Must Go tells the story of a salesman who realizes that his life is quite suddenly collapsing all around him. In an effort to regain some control over his life, Ferrell’s character holds a yard sale after his wife throws him out of the house. Ferrell is remarkably convincing as an overgrown child who has yet to get his life together, but what makes the movie work is his character’s fundamental decency underneath all the dysfunction. Read less Read more Everything Must Go - Trailer

9. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) Trailer 119m Genre Comedy Stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd Directed by Adam McKay watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Revisiting Anchorman for a sequel almost a decade later could have been a complete disaster. Instead, Anchorman 2 is filled with great jokes, even if it’s a little bit shaggier than the first installment. The movie definitely takes some odd zags, including an extended sequence in which Ron is blind. However, Anchorman 2 also offers some fairly trenchant observations about 24-hour news, which often involves saying things without actually knowing much about what’s going on. Read less Read more Official Anchorman 2 Trailer

8. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) Trailer 106m Genre Comedy Stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Michael Clarke Duncan Directed by Adam McKay watch on Peacock watch on Peacock An excellent send-up of NASCAR and the red-state culture that goes along with it, Talladega Nights is never heavy handed in its more satirical elements. Instead, Ferrell and frequent collaborator Adam McKay craft one of the funniest sports comedies ever made, following NASCAR sensation Ricky Bobby as he loses everything and is forced to eat a big slice of humble pie. Talladega Nights is also proof that Ferrell and John C. Reilly make a great team, and this is not the last time they’ll unite on this list. Read less Read more Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) Official Trailer 1 - Will Ferrell Movie

7. Zoolander (2001) Trailer 90m Genre Comedy Stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor Directed by Ben Stiller watch on Paramount+ watch on Paramount+ Villainous Will Ferrell roles are a special subset of his performances, and Zoolander may be the best of the bunch. As Mugatu, Ferrell is unafraid of going big, and it pays off. Mugatu is part of an evil ring dedicated to finding a model who can be brainwashed into assassinating a progressive prime minister in Malaysia who is threatening the cheap child labor the fashion industry uses there. It’s a shockingly biting bit of comedy, perfectly balanced by Ferrell’s utterly farcical performance. Read less Read more Zoolander (2001) Official Trailer - Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson Movie HD

6. Stranger Than Fiction (2006) Trailer 113m Genre Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance Stars Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman Directed by Marc Forster watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Perhaps Ferrell’s most successful overtly dramatic turn to date, Stranger Than Fiction follows an auditor for the IRS who realizes that his life is being influenced by some disembodied narrator. Eventually, he discovers that he has been doomed to death by this narrator, who believes that she is writing a work of fiction but is actually changing people’s lives in the process. It’s a strange but often life-affirming concept, and Ferrell is great in the lead role as a man leading an unremarkable life who nevertheless wants to keep living more than anything. Read less Read more Stranger Than Fiction (2006) Official Trailer 1 - Will Ferrell Movie

5. The Other Guys (2010) Trailer 107m Genre Comedy, Action, Crime Stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes Directed by Adam McKay watch on Peacock watch on Peacock Any honest list of Ferrell’s best movies is going to be heavy on his collaborations with Adam McKay, but not without good reason; all the movies they’ve made together are excellent. In The Other Guys, Ferrell stars as one half of a mismatched buddy cop duo who are unraveling a minor case as it turns into what could be a vast conspiracy. What really makes the movie work, though, is all the jokes. The Other Guys is a little bit about the financial crimes that toppled the economy, but mostly, it’s just proof that Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are an excellent comedic duo. Read less Read more THE OTHER GUYS - Official Trailer (HD)

4. Step Brothers (2008) Trailer 98m Genre Comedy Stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Mary Steenburgen Directed by Adam McKay watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Sometimes, all a movie really needs is lots and lots of great jokes. Step Brothers is one of the more vulgar movies Ferrell has ever made, and it also may be the funniest. Playing a large adult son before there was even a word for such a thing, Step Brothers follows Ferrell’s character as he develops a rivalry — and eventually, a friendship — with another large adult son played by John C. Reilly. In reality, though, the plot of Step Brothers is just an excuse for some of the funniest jokes ever told in a movie. Read less Read more Watch the trailer for STEP BROTHERS

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Trailer 95m Genre Comedy watch on Paramount+ watch on Paramount+ Ferrell’s most iconic collaboration with McKay is probably still their best. Ron Burgundy may be the most indelible character of Ferrell’s career, so much so that he has brought him back in a wide variety of settings in the years since the movie was released. Featuring some of the funniest comedians in Hollywood, Anchorman became totemic for an entire generation of 13-year-olds who still think that San Diego translates to “whale’s vagina.” Read less Read more Anchorman The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Theatrical Trailer

2. Elf (2003) Trailer 97m Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart Directed by Jon Favreau watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Ferrell can definitely do the R-rated stuff, but Elf is all the proof you need to see that he can be just as funny without any sex jokes. Playing Buddy the elf, a human who winds up being raised by Santa’s elves, Ferrell is all light and enthusiasm, so much so that he becomes infectious to everyone around him. Elf is a story about Christmas spirit , and it feels like the kind of movie that few people besides Ferrell could have sold. It’s funny, sentimental, but never corny, and it’s become a genuine Christmas classic in the 20 years since it hit theaters. Read less Read more Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD

1. The Lego Movie (2014) Trailer 100m Genre Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy Stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell Directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Even if we’d only ever gotten Ferrell’s villainous turn as Lord Business, The Lego Movie probably still would have made the list. What makes The Lego Movie great is the surprising shift it takes to live action in its last 20 minutes. Ferrell’s Lord Business is just a stand-in for a worn-out dad who wants his kid to leave his Legos alone. The movie’s resolution doesn’t come when Lord Business is defeated. Instead, it comes when Ferrell’s character realizes that his son is the one who is using the Legos right, and then he decides to join in on the play. Read less Read more The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD]

