From comedies to dramas to children's movies, these are our favorite Will Ferrell flicks

For more than two decades, Will Ferrell has proven over and over again that he’s one of the funniest men alive. First on Saturday Night Live and then eventually on the big screen, Ferrell has continued to find new ways to tell jokes. He’s also found a cadre of collaborators who are willing to be ridiculous right alongside him in some truly great comedies.
Ferrell has occasionally dipped his toes into more serious work as well, and those performances have always been interesting, even if they aren’t always great. This look at Will Ferrell’s best movies really displays the wide array of roles he’s fully capable of taking on.
If you’re looking for more great movies, check out our lists of the best George Clooney movies, the best Brad Pitt movies, or the best Jonah Hill movies.
Editors' Recommendations
- The 24 best Netflix movies to stream right now
- The 19 best food documentaries of all time
- Ranked: The 10 best Tom Hanks movies ever
- Every ‘Creed’ and ‘Rocky’ movie, ranked
- The 10 best Adam Sandler movies (they’re not all comedies)