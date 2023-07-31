From The Bear to Succession, prestige TV has taken over the year

Action movies place fans in the middle of climactic, life-altering events. Through these, we can vicariously experience the thrill of death-defying circumstances without any real danger. The best action actors are the vessels through which we make these memories. Movie stars who take command of an action flick possess an eerie charisma and an earth-shattering sense of confidence. They're a reflection of the qualities we all wish we had under duress, and they continue to captivate us even when the lights go dim and the movie has ended. These are the 10 best action heroes of all time.

Black Widow vs Hammer Security - Fight Scene - Iron-Man 2 (2010) Movie CLIP HD

10. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson wasn't always known for kicking ass in black tights and long red hair. ScarJo came into her own in critical darlings like Lost in Translation with Bill Murray before she won the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is that exact versatility that she owned before reaching into the depths of her heroism that made her a fan favorite amongst so many other bigger-named heroes in movies like The Avengers.