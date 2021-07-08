It’s hard to figure out just what to listen to when you’re at the gym. Some workout playlists are full of duds, some aren’t energetic enough. Some albums are too soft or too complicated to work out to. The truth is that you want to be able to put something on and forget it so you can really sink into the zone.

Might I recommend, then, that you skip the music altogether and try on one of these podcasts? A good podcast, one that really does its job, is one that captivates you from the jump, and during a workout, you want one that can do a few different things. Sometimes, a good workout podcast is motivating. Sometimes it’s a good conversation about something you’re already interested in. And sometimes, a great workout podcast is one that tells you about something you didn’t already know.

Art of Charm

When you’re working out, you’re looking for motivation. You’re looking to better yourself and your physical health. Why not better yourself in business at the same time? Art of Charm is by the self-motivated, for the self-motivated, and it can even help you become the self-motivated.

Disgraceland

Other times during a workout, you need a deeply compelling podcast to distract from the deeply challenging physical activity. Disgraceland gives a version of true crime with a bit of a spin, discussing how and why musicians are able to get away with murder (literally and figuratively).

Dissect

A Spotify original, Dissect spends each season going into every single music element of every single song on what are certainly some of your favorite albums. Kendrick Lamar sampled what? What instrument was that on Tyler, the Creator’s song? Childish Gambino did what? Dissect gives you the full picture and more.

The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Sometimes you want a smart discussion about your interests while you’re working out. If you’re interested in sports, you won’t find anyone in the industry smarter than Bomani Jones. With three episodes per week, Bomani is certain to make you consider an angle about your favorite sports stories that you haven’t yet considered.

Mindset Mentor

“Tune in if you’re ready to take your life to the next level.” Mindset Mentor makes the meantime of a mean workout more meaningful. Host Rob Dial has a gift for making people strive to be the best versions of themselves, and you’re already mid-workout! Easy to double-down on that work.

Science VS

Maybe you want to learn something while you work out. I know I often do. Science VS from Gimlet Media separates the facts from the fads and the fictions, and it’s pretty captivating in the process.

Old Man and the Three

If you’re a basketball fan, you may be aware of the trend of various podcasts from former players. Old Man and the Three, though, is hosted by current sharpshooter and NBA journeyman J.J. Redick. A naturally gifted host, Redick has guests that are current and former players and always offers a new and interesting look into the league behind closed doors.

All Fantasy Everything

Sometimes a really compelling podcast simply offers a really compelling argument. All Fantasy Everything puts the lens and structure of fantasy sports on everything. What goes first in the draft of Thanksgiving food? What’s your sleeper pick on superpowers? The results are sure to be epic.

ESPN Daily

If you only have time for a quick workout in the morning and you want a well-produced and always interesting look into the most pertinent sports stories of the day, ESPN Daily is the pod for you. A quick sweat and a fascinating conversation are great for getting your day started.

30 for 30

If you’re looking for a longer narrative for a longer workout, try out ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast series. The 30 for 30 documentary series has been widely lauded, and their podcast series is definitely of the same quality. Closer looks into yoga scams, play-by-plays on how Donald Sterling lost the LA Clippers in shame, and more.

