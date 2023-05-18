Take out the Marvel ones, and these are the best Jeremy Renner movies to watch right now

Everyone knows and loves him as Hawkeye, but Jeremy Renner has been acting for decades in roles that didn’t require him to shoot a bow and arrow. This total package has been acting since the 90s, so there’s no shortage of flicks to pick from. Taking out his Marvel movies, these are a few of the best moments Jeremy has had on screen for when you’re in the mood for a Renner marathon starring this real-life superhero.

Dahmer (2002) 101m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Jeremy Renner, Bruce Davison, Artel Great Directed by David Jacobson watch on Tubi watch on Tubi While there’s currently a resurgence of shows and movies about the serial killer, Jeremy Renner portrayed him decades ago in the 2002 film titled Dahmer. While Jeremy had been acting for almost a decade by the time he landed the role of Jeffrey Dahmer, the part would ultimately lead to him being cast in The Hurt Locker. His first lead role earned him a Best Male Lead Spirit Award nomination. Read less Read more

28 Weeks Later (2007) 100m Genre Horror, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo watch on Amazon watch on Amazon If you haven’t seen 28 Days Later, please stop disrespecting Cillian Murphy and watch it. The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, continues the journey in a post-apocalyptic London, with Renner playing a Delta Force sniper named Doyle. If you want to know if Renner will be able to appear in the next installment, 28 Months Later, you’ll have to watch to find out. Read less Read more

S.W.A.T. (2003) 117m Genre Action, Thriller, Crime Stars Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez Directed by Clark Johnson watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ If you haven’t watched Renner as Officer Brian Gamble in the crime thriller S.W.A.T., then you have your next movie night sorted. The cast is amazing, with performances from Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Colin Farrell. The action is nonstop, and there are quite a few plot twists to keep you guessing who is on what side. Read less Read more

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 135m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton Directed by Tony Gilroy watch on Tubi watch on Tubi While Matt Damon is the only Jason Bourne, Jeremy Renner took a swing as Aaron Cross in one installment of the franchise, The Bourne Legacy. With Rachael Weisz as his leading lady, Renner leads us on an action-packed journey that left things open for another film. Though talk of a sequel fizzled around 2016, Renner might be up to the task in the future. Read less Read more

The Town (2010) 125m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall Directed by Ben Affleck watch on Amazon watch on Amazon While The Town focused more on Ben Affleck for his roles as director, actor, and writer on the film, Jeremy himself definitely stole the show, grabbing nominations for Best Supporting Actor at pretty much every award show for that year. About a group of bank robbers and the fallout when they take the bank manager hostage, Renner’s portrayal as James “Jem” Coughlin in this crime drama is one you don’t want to miss. Read less Read more

The Hurt Locker (2008) 131m Genre Drama, Thriller, War Stars Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty Directed by Kathryn Bigelow watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ As the first film ever to win a female director a Best Picture Academy Award, The Hurt Locker was phenomenal because of everyone involved, and Jeremy received much-deserved recognition for his part. Renner got to work with his future Avengers buddy Anthony Mackie in the film while portraying Sergeant First Class William James in the war thriller. Renner learned how to wear a bomb suit and to diffuse bombs for the part, so you could say he truly puts in the work for the characters he portrays, part of what makes him so captivating on screen. Read less Read more

Wind River (2017) 107m Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham Directed by Taylor Sheridan watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ Starring alongside another Marvel friend, Elizabeth Olsen, the neo-Western thriller crime movie Wind River saw Renner play Cory Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who works with Olsen as Jane Banner, a rookie FBI agent investigating a murder. Renner’s performance is moving, and you’ll want a pick-me-up after watching. The film earned Jeremy a Satellite Awards Best Actor nomination, and the sequel is currently filming, though neither Renner nor Olsen returns to their roles. Read less Read more

American Hustle (2013) 138m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams Directed by David O. Russell watch on Netflix watch on Netflix American Hustle generated big buzz when it came out, and was nominated for many awards. We couldn’t get enough of the black comedy crime period piece. American Hustle has a star-studded cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, and Amy Adams, so Jeremy Renner’s role gets pushed to the side a bit. But his portrayal of Mayor Carmine Polito shouldn’t be overlooked, and he grabbed a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his contribution. Read less Read more

Tag (2018) 100m Genre Comedy, Action Stars Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner Directed by Jeff Tomsic watch on Amazon watch on Amazon We always see Jeremey Renner in serious roles, fighting crime, being the bad guy, or other type of action role. So, it was a bit of fresh air to see him as Jerry Pierce in the comedy Tag, alongside an outstanding cast of Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, Leslie Bibb, Isla Fisher, and Rashida Jones, in a comedy about a group of friends who played tag for 28 years. Renner injured himself performing a stunt two different times, and had to finish filming wearing a cast. We’ll have to wait and see if he’ll want to join in on the sequel. Read less Read more

Arrival (2016) 116m Genre Drama, Science Fiction, Mystery Stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker Directed by Denis Villeneuve watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ The film Arrival was nominated for 127 awards for a reason, and not all of them were because of Amy Adams. Well, okay, a lot of them were for Amy Adams and the visual effects. But Renner’s Ian Donnelly gave us a good show. The sci-fi drama about humans communicating with extraterrestrials was stunningly done, as was the chemistry build-up between Adams and Renner. Read less Read more

While the younger population may only know him as an Avenger, the rest of us know that Jeremy Renner’s extensive resume consists of much more than being a master archer. From a makeup artist in his early days to a musician more recently, Renner is a man of multiple talents. The next time you want to watch some of those skills on screen, pick a few of these movies and make a weekend out of it.

