The 8 best hockey movies to stream

Only Murders in the Building season 4 came to a close with one of its most succinct finales in the series. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solved the murder of Sazz Pataki and brought justice to Jane Lynch's character in an orderly fashion, but there would be no further seasons of this spooky show if the murderous pattern in the Arconia were to end this time. The episode closed with two more mysteries to be solved next season.

Only Murders in the Building has been one of the biggest hits on Hulu since it premiered in 2021. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short make up one of the most endearing trios ever assembled on TV. Martin and Short have been longtime friends and collaborators, therefore Gomez's addition is what elevated the show into a more dynamic and age-diverse comedy. We're so glad they'll all be back for a fifth go-around. This is everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 5.

What will Only Murders in the Building season 5 be about?

It looks like there will be two different murder cases in the fifth season of the show. The main murder storyline revolves around Lester the doorman. At the end of the fourth season finale, the podcasting trio finds Lester's corpse in the fountain outside of the Arconia. Blood has pooled around the outside of the fountain in one of the show's more graphic depictions of violence in four seasons so far. This comes on the heels of a joyous union between Oliver and Loretta. The juxtaposition between happiness and sadness works so well in Only Murders in the Building and allows it to operate as a drama and a dark comedy at the same time.