The 8 best hockey movies to stream

By
Nic Antaya
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Hockey isn’t like basketball, baseball, and football in that it attracts millions of athletes in all parts of the world. Due to the need for cold weather to play outside on the ice and the need for lots of equipment, ice hockey is usually most popular in regions where these stars align, such as in the American Northwest and throughout Canada and Russia.

You don’t need to like playing the sport yourself though to pop in a hockey flick and enjoy the spiritual and emotional triumphs that accompany hockey’s culture. The best hockey movies bring up questions of patriotism, family, racism, political allegiances, and so much more. Hockey’s history is filled with anger, fighting, and even tears of joy. These films will make you think about teamwork and camaraderie in a new light, whether you stream them on Netflix or buy a DVD on Amazon.

Miracle (2004)

Miracle
135m
Genre
Drama, History
Stars
Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Nathan West
Directed by
Gavin O'Connor
Watch on Disney+

Based on the true story of the United States hockey team defeating the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic Games, Miracle will get most Americans riled up and swelling with pride for their country. This Kurt Russell vehicle shows how a coach was able to inspire his downtrodden team to victory even when nobody believed in them outside of their own locker room. People who lived through the Cold War will remember what a momentous, patriotic victory this film depicted since the Soviets were so much better than the Americans on the ice. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the way Miracle tells this historical moment.

Red Army (2014)

Red Army
84m
Genre
Documentary, History
Stars
Viacheslav Fetisov, Vladimir Pozner, Vladimir Krutov
Directed by
Gabe Polsky
Watch on Amazon

Red Army gives American audiences a new perspective on just how vital ice hockey was to the Soviet Union in the last decades of the 20th century. Athletes were beholden to the stringent restrictions of their country and treated without respect. It wasn’t until they defected to the NHL that they were able to truly live their athletic dreams. Told in documentary style and with plenty of interviews by the subjects of the film, Red Army is objectively an excellent piece of historical sports storytelling that can be enjoyed by hockey nuts or casual observers of American/Soviet politics before the turn of the millennium.

Goon (2012)

Goon
92m
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Seann William Scott, Marc-André Grondin, Alison Pill
Directed by
Michael Dowse
Watch on Amazon

Fighting is undoubtedly a big part of playing ice hockey. Turn on the highlights on ESPN and the anchors are likely highlighting a scuffle between major players on each team. Goon leans into this vital part of the sport by directing how the enforcer on the ice might be the nicest guy off of it. Doug Glatt is the titular goon whose fighting penchant stands in stark contrast to his mellow personality during daily life. Seann William Scott gives a solid lead performance.

The Russian Five (2018)

The Russian Five
109m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Jeff Daniels, Jim Devellano, Sergei Fedorov
Directed by
Joshua Riehl
Watch on Amazon

The Russian Five tells of the same people and events that Red Army does, but with a shift in attention to only the Detroit Red Wings and their success with the superstars. The story focuses on five professional players who joined the team in the 1990s and helped evolve the NHL into a league that mixed European culture and talent into the backbone of the sport.

Ice Guardians (2016)

Ice Guardians
108m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Jay Baruchel, Dave Schultz, Kelly Chase
Directed by
Brett Harvey
Watch on Amazon

Ice Guardians is a more expansive, historical telling of the enforcer role in hockey. While many people at home view the enforcer as the tough guy who sacrifices himself for the team, many don’t understand the tole it takes on those who do the fighting in the NHL and other hockey leagues. Issues like how much money enforcers get paid and whether they will still be a part of hockey in the future are a central theme in Ice Guardians.

Indian Horse (2018)

Indian Horse
96m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Sladen Peltier, Forrest Goodluck, Ajuawak Kapashesit
Directed by
Stephen S. Campanelli
Watch on Amazon

If you want a poignant mix of how sports, race, and coming-of-age struggles intersect, Indian Horse will be the best movie you’ve never heard of. Based on a novel by Richard Wagamese, the story follows a Native American child at three different stages of his upbringing and young adulthood as he uses ice hockey to cope with trauma. With a cast of relative unknowns, the film will open your eyes to how hockey plays a part in the lives of people you’d never expect it to.

Youngblood (1986)

Youngblood
110m
Genre
Drama, Romance
Stars
Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb, Patrick Swayze
Directed by
Peter Markle
Watch on Amazon

In one of Rob Lowe’s earliest starring roles, Youngblood lets the TV icon play the part of a hockey star who doesn’t realize just how tough you need to be to play in the big leagues. Lowe’s character, Dean Youngblood, tries to juggle his affections for a girl and his stiff competition from one particular rival in a movie that has all the traditional trappings of a drama and romance. One could argue it has similarities to one of the best hoops films, The Basketball Diaries.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

The Mighty Ducks
101m
Genre
Comedy, Family, Drama
Stars
Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith
Directed by
Stephen Herek
Watch on Disney+

The Mighty Ducks is about as traditional and corny of a hockey movie you can get for your family to enjoy. A classic “fish out of water” plot about a lawyer who coaches an unskilled youth hockey team as punishment for a DUI is aided by that stereotypical Disney charm and cheese. Fun fact: The Anaheim Ducks are named after the team in this film.

