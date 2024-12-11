From comedy to horror: The best Christmas movies on Max

Christmas season is upon us yet again, and what better way to celebrate the season than by watching some classic holiday films? Everyone has their favorite movie they watched growing up, but it can be difficult to track down a flick because of all the streaming services available to subscribers.

If Max is your preferred streamer, we have all of the best Christmas movies on the HBO and Warner Bros.-dominated service. From newer hits from the 2000s to family comedies from the late 1980s, here are the five best Christmas movies to stream this year on Max.

Recommended Videos

Elf (2003) 97m Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart Directed by Jon Favreau Watch on max Elf quickly developed a large fan following after coming out in 2003. Will Ferrell is the perfect actor to play a gigantic elf who falls into an identity crisis when meeting his real dad for the first time. Buddy must figure out whether his true calling in the North Pole next to Santa has been a sham all along or if there is a place for him as both a Yuletide helper and a New Yorker next to his father. This film is a generational favorite due to Ferrell’s willingness to be silly and himself next to other great actors like James Caan and Bob Newhart.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) 97m Genre Comedy Stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik Watch on max Chevy Chase infuses this beloved Christmas film with just the right amount of cynicism and laughter as he bemoans his family and friends ruining his dream Christmas. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is full of potty humor, relatable hijinks, and memorable performances from supporting actors like a young Johnny Galecki and Juliette Lewis from Yellowjackets. The film yearns for a nostalgic trip to Christmas from the past, and with nearly 35 years since its release to look back fondly at it, the movie accomplishes its goals and finds new viewers every holiday season.

Krampus (2015) 98m Genre Horror, Comedy, Fantasy Stars Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette Directed by Michael Dougherty Watch on max Krampus is about a family that struggles to enjoy the Christmas season and must face the consequences of their anti-holiday spirit. The monster Krampus invades the home and everyone must come together to defeat the evil within. Adam Scott and Toni Collette provide ample star power here in the perfect mix of festive horror. If you’re looking for a movie you can watch at both Halloween and Christmas, there aren’t many better candidates than Krampus.

A Christmas Story (1983) 93m Genre Comedy, Family Stars Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin Directed by Bob Clark Watch on max A Christmas Story has got to be one of the most replayed holiday films in December, yet nobody tires of it. Ralphie’s adventures in the 1940s American Midwest depict a time so far gone from our own, yet somehow the story never feels outdated. From wanting a Red Ryder BB Gun to daring friends to stick their tongue to a frozen flagpole, A Christmas Story features dozens of unforgettable comedic moments that fans can repeat word for word all these years later.