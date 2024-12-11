 Skip to main content
From comedy to horror: The best Christmas movies on Max

These classics on Max are perfect for the season

By
Bob Newhart, Will Ferrell in Elf
Warner Bros.

Christmas season is upon us yet again, and what better way to celebrate the season than by watching some classic holiday films? Everyone has their favorite movie they watched growing up, but it can be difficult to track down a flick because of all the streaming services available to subscribers.

If Max is your preferred streamer, we have all of the best Christmas movies on the HBO and Warner Bros.-dominated service. From newer hits from the 2000s to family comedies from the late 1980s, here are the five best Christmas movies to stream this year on Max.

Elf (2003)

Elf
97m
Genre
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Stars
Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart
Directed by
Jon Favreau
Watch on max

Elf quickly developed a large fan following after coming out in 2003. Will Ferrell is the perfect actor to play a gigantic elf who falls into an identity crisis when meeting his real dad for the first time. Buddy must figure out whether his true calling in the North Pole next to Santa has been a sham all along or if there is a place for him as both a Yuletide helper and a New Yorker next to his father. This film is a generational favorite due to Ferrell’s willingness to be silly and himself next to other great actors like James Caan and Bob Newhart.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
97m
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis
Directed by
Jeremiah S. Chechik
Watch on max

Chevy Chase infuses this beloved Christmas film with just the right amount of cynicism and laughter as he bemoans his family and friends ruining his dream Christmas. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is full of potty humor, relatable hijinks, and memorable performances from supporting actors like a young Johnny Galecki and Juliette Lewis from Yellowjackets. The film yearns for a nostalgic trip to Christmas from the past, and with nearly 35 years since its release to look back fondly at it, the movie accomplishes its goals and finds new viewers every holiday season.

Krampus (2015)

Krampus
98m
Genre
Horror, Comedy, Fantasy
Stars
Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette
Directed by
Michael Dougherty
Watch on max

Krampus is about a family that struggles to enjoy the Christmas season and must face the consequences of their anti-holiday spirit. The monster Krampus invades the home and everyone must come together to defeat the evil within.  Adam Scott and Toni Collette provide ample star power here in the perfect mix of festive horror. If you’re looking for a movie you can watch at both Halloween and Christmas, there aren’t many better candidates than Krampus.

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story
93m
Genre
Comedy, Family
Stars
Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin
Directed by
Bob Clark
Watch on max

A Christmas Story has got to be one of the most replayed holiday films in December, yet nobody tires of it. Ralphie’s adventures in the 1940s American Midwest depict a time so far gone from our own, yet somehow the story never feels outdated. From wanting a Red Ryder BB Gun to daring friends to stick their tongue to a frozen flagpole, A Christmas Story features dozens of unforgettable comedic moments that fans can repeat word for word all these years later.

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Carol
69m
Genre
Drama, Fantasy, Family
Stars
Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart, Terry Kilburn
Directed by
Edwin L. Marin
Watch on max

A Christmas Carol has been adapted and remade several times throughout the last 100 years, but arguably the best version is the 1938 one starring Reginald Owen. This story is the feel-good one of Ebenezer Scrooge learning to love the holiday spirit after being visited by Christmas ghosts. The Jim Carrey version of the movie from 2009 is also great.

