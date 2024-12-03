 Skip to main content
Will ‘Bel-Air’ be back for a fourth season?

The news comes just three months after the show aired its season 3 finale.

The cast of Bel-Air
Bel-Air, the more dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hasn’t lasted quite as long as the original series, but after its third season it’s getting closer. Now, Variety is reporting that Peacock’s Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Peacock. The news comes about three months after the show’s season 3 finale aired.

Like the original sitcom, this show follows a teenager named Will who moves from an impoverished neighborhood in West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. The show was originally inspired by a viral video that imagined what the series might look like as a more straightforward drama. The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.

The show has also featured a number of notable guest stars over the course of its run, including several cast members from the original series.

The news that Bel-Air had been renewed for a final season didn’t come with an episode count or details about when the final season would air. For now, then, fans will just have to rest easy knowing that the show will be back for one more season to wrap up its story.

Four seasons has become a fairly standard length for successful shows in the modern streaming era. Gone are the days when shows would run for more than a decade, as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air once did. Still, four seasons is nothing to sneeze at.

