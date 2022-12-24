 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Experts say No Country for Old Men’s Anton Chigurh is the most realistic villain

Science settles it: Anton Chigurh was actually a psychopath. Here's what else researchers found.

BethAnn Mayer
By

Have you ever wondered how a therapist would diagnose some of the best villains in movie history? Or, have you ever engaged in a debate among friends about who were the most realistic villains ever?

It turns out there’s a study for both of those, and Javier Bardem of No Country for Old Men got a standing ovation for his portrayal of Anton Chigurh.

people at movie theater

First published in December of 2013 in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, the study looks back at 95 years (1915-2010) of movies. The authors dissected 400 flicks and 126 fictional villains. Of those characters, 105 were male, and 21 were female. In addition to Anton Chigurh, scientists looked at some of the other best villains, including The Godfather: Part II’s Michael Corleone and Psycho’s Normal Bates. Misery’s Annie Wilkes also fell on the researcher’s radars. 

Wait, what about Darth Vader and Voldemort? Researchers did not look at villains with magical powers or who were invincible. Villains had to be humans. 

Their objective wasn’t to come up with a listicle of the best villains in psychopath movies. 

Instead, they wanted to determine if these infamous villains were portrayed accurately. To do so, they enlisted senior forensic psychiatrists and cinema critics to join forces and analyze the characters. 

What were the criteria? In the case study, researchers separated characters into “primary” and “secondary” psychopaths, which is in line with other research (but not all). Primary psychopaths are a product of nature (their traits are genetic), while their secondary are products of nurture (i.e., environments). Authors used widely-accepted traits of psychopaths, including the following: 

  • Uncaring
  • Shallow emotions 
  • Insincere speech
  • Overconfidence
  • Poor planning abilities
  • Irritability
  • Violent tendencies

Senior forensic psychiatrists and cinema critics used this criterion as they analyzed the films and their psychopathic characters. In the end, the authors concluded that it was rare to have a realistic fictional portrayal of a true psychopath. 

Anton Chigurh fit the bill as an exception — he’s a bonafide psychopath. Researchers cited his “incapacity for love, absence of shame or remorse, lack of psychological insight, inability to learn from past experience, cold-blooded attitude, ruthlessness, total determination, and lack of empathy.”

Sounds about right. For good measure, they added that “he seems to be effectively invulnerable and resistant to any form of emotion or humanity.”

Take a bow, Javier Bardem of No Country for Old Men.

The study recently resurfaced in a Reddit thread, and the Internet agrees with the experts. 

Researchers also pointed to Henry of Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer as a realistic portrayal of a psychopath. 

“Dude was terrifying,” wrote one Redditor.

“This dude always…scared me. You could never get away from him. He always found you,” said another.

The only way to get away from him? Turn off the movie, which one Redditor had to do.

“I couldn’t watch it,” the user admitted.

Maybe a comedy flick would be better?

Despite the widespread inaccurate portrayals of psychopaths in movies — other than Anton Chigurh — their researchers said they remained important “for didactic purposes in academic facilities, as ‘teaching movies.’”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Improve your work/life balance today: How to negotiate a 4-day workweek
how to negotiate a 4 day work week two men meeting in office
Study: The evidence overwhelmingly says 4-day work weeks are good for everyone
why 4 day work weeks are good for everyone making great decisions young beautiful woman gesturing and discussing something
I went to the only psychedelic dispensary in North America—here’s how they do it
The Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary in Vancouver.
Pickleball injuries are on the rise: 5 preventive tips to keep you on the court
Pickleball players.
The 11 best self-defense weapons for men in 2022
Practicing self-defense with a weapon
Walmart Black Friday TV Deals Are Now in Full Swing — From $99
The TCL 4 Series TV on the wall.
Get the comfort of a luxury hotel mattress in your own home
Man in bed with sleep mask.
Which countries have been FIFA World Cup champions?
fifa world cup champion countries campeones mundial
These are the best apps for following the 2022 World Cup
The best apps to follow the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The 10 best lighters to keep on hand in 2023
best lighters 2021
The best history books to transport yourself to the past
Soccer fans are getting inventive when it comes to Qatar’s World Cup alcohol ban
Beer bottles and a soccer ball.
Myth vs. reality: This is what will actually drive down U.S. inflation
Historical annual U.S. inflation rate since 1914.