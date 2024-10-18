 Skip to main content
A new version of a cult-classic serial killer movie may be hitting screens soon

The 2000 movie has become a cult classic in certain corners of the internet.

Christian Bale in American Psycho
Lionsgate

There’s already been one adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s American Psycho, and it’s a genuinely great thriller. Even so, Luca Guadagnino is apparently getting ready to adapt the novel to the big screen again. The director, who is best known for films like Challengers and Call Me By Your Name, is partnering with Lionsgate on the new adaptation, according to Variety.

The film, which was written by Scott Z. Burns, is not a remake of the 2000 version of American Psycho, but is instead a new adaptation of the original novel. That 2000 film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a successful New York City businessman who had a secret double life as a serial killer.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” said Adam Fogelson, the chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

It’s unclear how this new adaptation will differ from the film that has become a cult object in the years since its release, or when exactly it might hit theaters. The director is preparing to release Queer, his latest movie with Daniel Craig at the moment, and is currently in post-production on his next film, After the Hunt, which stars Julia Roberts.

Guadagnino has developed a reputation for being both a workhorse (he’s got two movies coming out in 2024), and for making films that are both fun and have some weight to them. American Psycho may already have one great adaptation, but many fans of the story are likely hoping that Guadagnino can deliver another.

