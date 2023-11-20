 Skip to main content
Get a Lamborghini Countach for $17 (with one big catch)

A Lego Lamborghini Countach with associated driver in front of its box.
You may have laughed at us, and perhaps viciously so, when we asserted that Lego is worth more than gold but we’re the ones driving Lamborghinis. Lego Lamborghinis, that is. As we combed through the nearly 300 Lego Black Friday deals, we knew we had to emphasize this one a bit more. Right now, you can get the Lego Lamborghini Countach for 15% off, bringing it down to $17. It’ll make a great stocking stuffer, gift to your nephews or cousins, or a great addition to your own adult Lego collection. Just tap the button below and you’ll find yourself at the page to buy it.

Why you should buy the Lego Lamborghini Countach

There are two reason why you might want to get this product. The first is the highly-renowned brand. This is a Lamborghini after all. And not just any Lamborghini, but a Lamborghini Countach, famed for being 1989’s fastest car. If you know someone that’s about 34 right now, this can be an awesome memento of how much you care for them or a bit of well-wishing for their speedy route to success. Sports car enthusiasts that always wanted a chance to drive the one that got away are equally good recipients.

Equally important is that this is a Lego product. People love building Lego sets. Its got 262 pieces and customer-approved instructions. There’s even an app that 3D, rotatable instructions so you, or an unlucky child, doesn’t have to do any IKEA-style construction manual guesswork. There’s also a collectible Lego man racedriver minifigure. You can have him wear a head of hair or helmet and let him wield a mechanic’s wrench. He wears a black leather jacket with the Lamgorhini logo emblazoned on it and blue jeans. The set is recommended for builders of ages 8+.

Again, as part of Amazon Black Friday deals, you can get the Lego Lamborghini Countach for just $17, which is 15% off its usual price. And all you need to do so is tap the button below and check out via the Amazon store. This not the car of your dreams? The and (again, both Lego) are also on sale at this time.

