GMC's Sierra EV flagship exceeds initial range estimates by more than 10%

When the first 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup trucks arrive at dealerships for delivery to reservation holders this summer, the buyers will get more than expected, including greater range and higher payload and towing capacity than GMC originally estimated. The production Denali Edition 1 maximum range is 440 miles, up from 400 miles. The payload increased from 1,300 pounds to 1,450 pounds and the towing capacity is up by 500 pounds to 10,000 pounds.

Why the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 matters

Denali is GMC’s top trim level for SUVs and trucks, with the highest levels of performance and luxury. Denali buyers often can enjoy features and options unavailable in less-equipped trims. As is common with many brands’ first EVs, the initial production runs focus on the highest trim levels, which also translates to the highest prices. The large and loaded vehicles are usually the most profitable, which also helps.

Recommended Videos

Denali’s flagship-level role is responsible for getting it right the first time or as soon as possible because customers and other brands are looking closely. GMC engineers and executives are likely celebrating the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1’s higher-than-expected rating numbers, especially the new 440-mile maximum range figure, fully 10% higher than originally forecast.

What the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 delivers

There’s more to the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 than range and weight capacity, however. In Max Power mode, the EV will create 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque. With its 800V DC fast charging capability up to 350kW, owners should be able to regain 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

GM’s Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and 4-Wheel Steer are standard. With 4-Wheel Steer your odds of moving into tight parking spaces in crowded streets and parking lots improve significantly. This model is also the first to implement GMC’s MultiPro MidGate and MultiPro Tailgate, allowing the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 to carry loads up to 11 feet long.

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will begin arriving at dealerships this summer. Its starting price, including destination and delivery fees, is $99,495.

Editors' Recommendations