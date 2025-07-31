8 essentials for long haul flights every business traveler needs

Long haul flights and business travel don’t always mix well.

Between jet lag, spotty Wi-Fi, and the awkward attempt to change into a wrinkle-free shirt in an airplane bathroom, it can feel like you’re already behind before you even land.

After a few too many red-eyes that left me feeling like I’d been dragged through a conference room backwards, I started refining what I packed, and now I never board without a few travel items.

Here are eight must-have essentials for long haul flights when work is waiting on the other side.

1. A polished carry-on that keeps everything organized

First impressions count, even in the baggage claim line.

When it comes to carry-on bags, a hard-shell spinner with a built-in tech sleeve makes it easy to pull out a laptop or documents at security. And smart compartments (especially for cords, toiletries, and shoes) save time and prevent rummaging mid-flight.

2. Noise-canceling headphones

When you’re reviewing a presentation on a plane or just trying to sleep without hearing the snoring guy in 21B, the best noise-canceling headphones are a must. They’re great for podcasts, white noise, or simply zoning out during a long flight. Forgetting them once is usually enough to make them a permanent fixture in any carry-on.

3. Portable charger and international adapter

Your devices dying mid-flight, or worse, right before a client meeting is a nightmare. Always bring a slim portable charger (or two) and a universal travel adapter with multiple ports. Many long haul flights have outlets, but not all of them work, or work fast.

4. A change of clothes (and grooming basics)

Even if the flight wardrobe leans casual, having a change of business-casual clothes ready can make a big difference. A small dopp kit with a toothbrush, deodorant, facial wipes, moisturizer, and hair product helps with a quick refresh before landing, and it’s ideal for stepping into meetings straight off the plane.

5. Travel-friendly work setup

A portable work setup is one of my top essentials for long haul flights if I know I’ll need to work on the plane.

A slim laptop stand, Bluetooth keyboard, and noise-reducing earplugs make it easier to stay productive, even with cramped tray tables and cabin noise.

6. Comfort boosters

Long flights are physically taxing, no matter the seat. A high-quality neck pillow, compression socks, lip balm and eye drops all help combat the dry cabin air and prevent post-flight fatigue. Don’t forget to stay hydrated! It’s one of the best ways to feel more human upon arrival.

7. Snacks that don’t make a mess

Avoid relying on inconsistent in-flight meals by packing clean, high-protein snacks like almonds, protein bars, or dried fruit. They’re easy to eat discreetly and won’t leave crumbs on a laptop or shirt, which is ideal for working through meal service or bridging the gap between time zones.

8. A solid time zone strategy

This isn’t an item to pack, but it’s just as important.

Adjusting to a new time zone starts on the plane. Experts like Dr. Matt Walker recommend changing your devices to the destination’s local time as soon as you board and aligning meals, sleep, and even caffeine intake accordingly. For red-eyes, magnesium can help promote rest without the grogginess of sleep aids, making it easier to hit the ground running.