The only “travel” most of us did this year was between the living room, the bedroom, the home office, and the refrigerator (rinse and repeat). If this year proved to be a wash for you too in the vacation department, now’s the time to look forward to the new year. Booking.com wants to help you wipe the slate clean with early travel deals to dozens of the best U.S. destinations in 2021.

If you book now through March 31, and you’re guaranteed tremendous savings of 20% or more! Looking for inspiration? Here are a few of our favorite places to get you started.

Booking.com 2021 Early Deals

Miami Beach

With near-perfect year-round weather, impossibly beautiful people, and miles and miles of the most stunning beaches in the U.S., it’s hard to imagine a more perfect post-pandemic escape than Miami Beach.

Orlando, Florida

Families looking for their next big vacation together will be hard-pressed to find better deals than Orlando, where travel packages start at just $45 per night.

Napa, California

No U.S. destination is as iconic for wine-lovers and wannabe vino connoisseurs as Napa Valley. Right now, Booking.com is slashing prices to California wine country as low as $80 per night.

San Francisco

For a double-header vacation alongside Napa, tack on a few nights in nearby San Francisco. Stays in the notoriously expensive city are available for less than $60 nightly.

Savannah, Georgia

Quaint historic charm, Southern hospitality, and some of the nation’s most haunted houses — Savannah, Georgia has it all.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Few places are as perfect for amusement-park-loving families, Dolly Parton fans, and hardcore hikers alike as Pigeon Forge.

Los Angeles

If you’re after a legit city break — as in, escaping to the city — Los Angeles is about as metropolitan as it gets in the U.S.

Washington, D.C.

It’s been a rather “interesting” year in our country’s capital. Still, there’s no better place to vacation for hardcore history and political buffs than Washington, D.C. Nightly rates start at just $66 with Booking.com’s latest sale.

Houston, Texas

For a taste of The Big South, you can’t beat a trip to Texas. Houston is one of Booking.com’s biggest bargains for travel in early 2021, with the best rates as low as $40 nightly.

Kahana, Hawaii

If Miami Beach is “near-perfect,” we’d argue that Hawaii is actually perfect. Shop incredible travel deals in Maui’s picturesque beachfront community of Kahana in 2021.

Booking.com is offering a generous booking window from now through March 31, 2021, with travel dates between January 5, 2021, and March 31, 2021. Of course, early birds will score the best deals, so why wait? If you’ve been itching to travel for the last nine months, book your next big U.S. trip now with minimum savings of up to 20% off.

