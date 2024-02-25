Are these pests taking over Sin City?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Recent reports from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reveal that inspectors found bed bugs in several Las Vegas Strip hotels over the past five months. This report has caused concern for travelers looking to visit Sin City, making them wonder if they should skip the destination for their next vacation. Although bed bugs are unsettling, they should not deter you from planning a fun Las Vegas vacation.

The first report of bed bugs came back in December when a guest staying at the Encore filed a complaint. The room was immediately taken out of service when bed bug-sniffing dogs discovered that there were indeed live bed bugs in the area. Aside from Encore, inspectors found bed bugs at three other Strip hotels from September 2023 to January 2024. The other properties impacted include the Venetian, the Mirage, and the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.

Recommended Videos

The Nevada Resort Association quickly responded to the incidents, saying, “While incredibly rare, when reported, our members take swift action in accordance with health and safety requirements. Guests are immediately relocated, and the room is taken out of service for extensive cleaning and extermination to eradicate any pests.”

Bed bugs don’t discriminate

Although bed bugs may be alarming to some, they are no reason not to travel, nor do they say anything about the cleanliness of certain hotels. Bed bugs are equal opportunity nuisances, showing no regard for the prestige of high-end hotels or the affordability of economy accommodations. These pests are incredibly adaptable and can thrive in any environment, from luxurious suites to budget-friendly hotels. The unfortunate truth is that bed bugs can be found in any hotel in any given city, regardless of its reputation and price point.

Additionally, these few isolated incidents are hardly concerning considering the number of people that travel in and out of Las Vegas every single day.

“With approximately 155,000 hotel rooms and 41 million annual visitors, four rooms impacted over a nearly five-month period that generated millions of room nights shows these are extremely rare and isolated occurrences,” said the Nevada Resort Association. “The minute number of incidents reflects the comprehensive and proactive health and safety measures and pest-control procedures Las Vegas resorts have in place to prevent and address issues.”

Make sure you check for bed bugs when traveling

While the thought of encountering bed bugs may be unsettling, they are more of a nuisance than a serious health threat, and with proper precautions, travelers can minimize their risk of encountering these unwelcome guests and bringing them home.

Immediately after entering a hotel room, check the mattress and headboard for signs of bed bugs.

Pull the sheets back and check for dark brown spots on the mattress.

You can also check the crevices and creases of the mattress for shed skin or live insects.

Additionally, always place your luggage on the luggage rack. The metal or plastic legs of the rack make it hard for bed bugs to get inside of your bag.

If you think your room has bed bugs, notify the front desk immediately. Most hotels have a plan in place to handle bed bug reports, and it’s always better to be on the safe side.

Editors' Recommendations