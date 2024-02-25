 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This gross thing has been found at 4 Las Vegas Strip hotels (but that shouldn’t stop you from visiting)

Are these pests taking over Sin City?

Amanda Teague
By
Las Vegas
YS-Park / Pixabay

Recent reports from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reveal that inspectors found bed bugs in several Las Vegas Strip hotels over the past five months. This report has caused concern for travelers looking to visit Sin City, making them wonder if they should skip the destination for their next vacation. Although bed bugs are unsettling, they should not deter you from planning a fun Las Vegas vacation.

The first report of bed bugs came back in December when a guest staying at the Encore filed a complaint. The room was immediately taken out of service when bed bug-sniffing dogs discovered that there were indeed live bed bugs in the area. Aside from Encore, inspectors found bed bugs at three other Strip hotels from September 2023 to January 2024. The other properties impacted include the Venetian, the Mirage, and the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.

Recommended Videos

The Nevada Resort Association quickly responded to the incidents, saying, “While incredibly rare, when reported, our members take swift action in accordance with health and safety requirements. Guests are immediately relocated, and the room is taken out of service for extensive cleaning and extermination to eradicate any pests.”

Hotel Room Bed
Olichel / Pixabay

Bed bugs don’t discriminate

Although bed bugs may be alarming to some, they are no reason not to travel, nor do they say anything about the cleanliness of certain hotels. Bed bugs are equal opportunity nuisances, showing no regard for the prestige of high-end hotels or the affordability of economy accommodations. These pests are incredibly adaptable and can thrive in any environment, from luxurious suites to budget-friendly hotels. The unfortunate truth is that bed bugs can be found in any hotel in any given city, regardless of its reputation and price point. 

Related

Additionally, these few isolated incidents are hardly concerning considering the number of people that travel in and out of Las Vegas every single day. 

With approximately 155,000 hotel rooms and 41 million annual visitors, four rooms impacted over a nearly five-month period that generated millions of room nights shows these are extremely rare and isolated occurrences,” said the Nevada Resort Association. “The minute number of incidents reflects the comprehensive and proactive health and safety measures and pest-control procedures Las Vegas resorts have in place to prevent and address issues.”

Hotel Room
davidlee770924 / Pixabay

Make sure you check for bed bugs when traveling

While the thought of encountering bed bugs may be unsettling, they are more of a nuisance than a serious health threat, and with proper precautions, travelers can minimize their risk of encountering these unwelcome guests and bringing them home.

  • Immediately after entering a hotel room, check the mattress and headboard for signs of bed bugs.
  • Pull the sheets back and check for dark brown spots on the mattress.
  • You can also check the crevices and creases of the mattress for shed skin or live insects.
  • Additionally, always place your luggage on the luggage rack. The metal or plastic legs of the rack make it hard for bed bugs to get inside of your bag.

If you think your room has bed bugs, notify the front desk immediately. Most hotels have a plan in place to handle bed bug reports, and it’s always better to be on the safe side.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
The 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix aftermath: The good, the bad, and the ugly
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a success, but not without issues
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner's stage

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner's stage Nate Swanner / DTMG

The first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix was, by any measure, a success. Max Verstappen came from behind to win, fans were delighted, the stars were out in force, and F1 made a solid showing in the desert, embracing the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas while simultaneously putting on a competitive sporting event.

Read more
Travel tips you can’t miss: How to survive a busy airport this holiday season
These tips work. Trust us. We travel a lot.
Christmas tree in airport

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and the promise of family reunions, but it also ushers in the notorious chaos of airports. Millions of people flood the nation’s airports throughout November and December, resulting in crowded terminals, long security lines, and potential flight delays. All of this can be intimidating, but with the proper travel tips, you can master the art of holiday travel. 

Pack light
Efficient packing is key to enjoying a stress-free airport experience. If you can, try to avoid checking your bags and travel with only a carry-on. This will save you valuable time at the airport as you won’t need to stand in long lines to check your suitcase or wait for your luggage to arrive after your flight. You also won’t need to worry about the airline losing your bag and making your journey even more complicated.

Read more
F1 is already selling ‘deposits’ for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – and we have one big question
Reserve your spot at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for $250
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstands Nate Swanner / DTMG

Before the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starts, F1 will sell “deposits” for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Read more