Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, Greg, Sam, and, Nicole get in the holiday spirit by learning about a few prominent holiday-related legends and lore.

To start, the crew discusses possibly the most well-known holiday monster, Krampus. What we uncover, though, is that Krampus — a European sidekick to Santa Claus — has a shortlist of likes … and they aren’t what you might expect.

Next, the gang travels to Iceland, where there is a veritable smorgasbord of holiday monsters and lore. From a woman who eats children to her mischievous sons to their cat — yes, their pet cat — Iceland’s holiday lore game is strong. (It also seems like a pretty scary place to celebrate Christmas.)

That’s not all, though, as the final topic covered is a bit … scatological. Coming from Catalonia in Spain, the final bit of lore is quite entertaining. We’d tell you here what it is, but you’ll have to listen to find out what it is — we promise, you’ll want to hear all about it (it’ll make perfect Christmas dinner table conversation … or a great way to clear the room if you need a breather).

