Gillette Labs, grooming giant Gillette’s newest subdivision, is taking aim at making men’s lives easier with a more streamlined shaving regimen by supplying engineer-focused innovation products. Their latest creation? The Gillette Labs heated razor, made specifically to make shaving less of a chore and more of a reason to get up in the morning.

After waiting over six months, the heated razor is now available for pre-order and will be delivered just in time for Father’s Day.

Heat and water are two necessities you need to make sure your shave is smooth and neat. Most guys do whatever they can to make sure their face is warm and shave-ready, whether it be shaving after a hot shower, shaving in the shower, or simply running your razor in hot water.

We all know that a hot-towel straight razor shave from the barber is the absolute best and easiest way to get a close, calming, and effective shave. Now, thanks to Gillette Labs, you can enjoy this experience at home with a razor that evenly warms and soothes your skin while you’re mowing down those whiskers.

The Gillette Labs Heated Razor was designed to bring the classic barbershop straight-razor shave experience to your morning routine at home, including the hot towel aspect. Featuring a warming technology that heats the razor in less than a second, the new razor provides a constant and soothing heat for your skin and whiskers. The gentle heat provided by the razor helps to open pores and loosen hair follicles, providing an effective-ness that far exceeds your everyday shaving techniques.

The heated razor boasts adjustable temperature levels backed by a heat control system to give you a safe, personally curated experience, as well as Gillette’s FlexDisc tech that contours to your face shape and increases contact with the blade and your skin as you shave your face and neck area, ultimately giving you a super-close shave.

The battery life lasts about six shaves, depending on beard length and time spent shaving, and charging is easy, too. Each razor comes with a wireless magnetic charger that won’t take up much space from your beard trimmer, oils, and balms on an already crowded counter.

Effectiveness aside, the Gillette Labs heated razor has a sleek black and orange aluminum construction that will also look fantastic on your bathroom counter.

The GilletteLabs heated razor experiment was so popular that testing slots sold out faster than you can wet your face for your everyday shave. Thankfully, the wait is over and you can finally pre-order the Gillette heated razor now on Gillette Demand ($200), or you can shop for it at The Art of Shaving store locations.

Article updated by Bryan Holt on May 30, 2019.