This Set Includes Everything Needed To Stay Clean at College

Backed and embraced by professional athletes and average humans alike, Art of Sport is a grooming brand that you should pay attention to. Right now, you can pick up an Art of Sport Total Routine Kit for just $49 at Amazon, saving you $9 on the usual price. If you’re heading back to class soon, this is the perfect way to stay clean and well-groomed without spending a fortune on your skincare routine. You’ll need to be quick to take advantage of this deal with stock sure to be limited.

Tthe Art of Sport Total Routine Kit is a great all-in-one solution offers a seven-piece daily skincare set that’s sure to keep your skin feeling fresh, smelling good, and also protected from the grind of daily life. It’s a gym, bath, and shower set that’s designed for athletes right down to the fact it includes an exclusive Art of Sport gym towel for you to take to the gym or to use after your run.

As well as that, there’s a deodorant that blocks odor all day long with a cool and refreshing eucalyptus-inspired victory scent. Alongside that is a set of shower products including an activated charcoal body wash, two charcoal bar soaps, and a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Again, these all smell of a cool eucalyptus victory scent so it smells great while also cleansing, hydrating, and recharging your skin, hair, and scalp.

Want even more? We’ve got it. There’s also a charcoal face wash in pure mint that gently cleanses and exfoliates your face as well as a daily skin lotion that hydrates you from head to toe with a light fresh scent. These are all just the right scents for when you’ve had a busy day and you want to feel refreshed and rejuvenated with the help of your body care products.

Ordinarily priced at $58, the Art of Sport Total Routine Kit is down to just $49 and is sure to improve your college days. Be quick though. Stock at Amazon is sure to be limited and you won’t want to miss out.

