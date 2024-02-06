 Skip to main content
Wine drinker? You need to know about this fantastic deal

Victoria Garcia
By
NakedWines
NakedWines.com / NakedWines

Are you trying to expand your knowledge and palette when it comes to wine? If so, we have a special deal for you. NakedWines.com is giving you the opportunity to try new wine varieties, styles and tastes. New members can get a $100 voucher and their first six bottles of wine for the low price of $39.99.

The best part about this deal? You don’t have to spend hour perusing through the website to find the perfect wines for you. Naked Wines offers a wine quiz that will quickly an easily help you find the right assortment for you based on your likes and preferences. You will have access to some of the best independent winemakers across the country who will help you find the perfect bottle of wine. Keep reading to learn more about this deal and the specialized wine quiz.

Why you should shop this Naked Wines deal

Naked Wines is dedicated to connecting their customers directly with worldwide winemakers while cutting out the middleman. This way, you can enjoy better wine for less money without having to deal with retailers and distributers. There are no membership fees and no commitments, so you don’t have to worry about signing up for a subscription or overpaying for wine. Once you get your first few bottles, be sure to use our guide on how to pair wine with meat for a true wine experience.

The Naked Wines deal is great if you want to have your own personal wine tasting at home or stock up on quality bottles for a get together. All you have to do is take the quiz to find what wine is perfect for your needs. There are a bunch of six-packs that vary depending on variety, location, taste and brand. You won’t be able to get this specialized service at the coolest wine shops in America, but they are definitely still worth a visit.

Don’t wait. Start your wine journey now with this awesome and inexpensive deal from Naked Wines. By taking their quiz you can earn $100 to spend on various wine types, plus six different bottles for $39.99.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
