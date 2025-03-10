Spring is in the air with these bourbon cocktails

Spring is in the air, so it’s time for a change in cocktail habits. We’re moving away from the dark, spirit-heavy drinks of winter and into the lighter, fruitier drinks of spring. If you’re after bourbon recipes for this time, then we have a selection from bourbon brand George Dickel to set you up for spring.
George Dickel Cascade Celebration
Ingredients:
- .5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond
- .25 oz. Triple Sec
- 2 Dashes gentian bitters
- 2 Dashes aromatic bitters
- 2.5oz Champagne
Method:
Add George Dickel Bottled In Bond, triple sec, and bitters to a mixing glass, add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute, top with 2.5oz champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.
George Dickel Rye Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz. George Dickel Rye
- .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- .75 oz. Simple Syrup
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour all ingredients over the ice and gently stir to combine. Add more ice as needed and garnish with a lime wedge.
George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Old Pal George
Ingredients:
- .75 oz. George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend
- .5 oz. Italian Bitter Orange Liqueur
- .5 oz. French Dry Vermouth
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice and garnish with a grapefruit peel.
George Dickel Delaware’s Bounty
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon
- 0.75 oz Peach Syrup*
- 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Method:
Shake and fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.
*Peach Simple Syrup: 4 medium peaches, sliced and cored, 3 cups refined sugar, 1 cup water. Cook all ingredients in a medium-sized pot over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, and the peaches are soft. Strain through a fine mash strainer, bottle and store in the refrigerator.