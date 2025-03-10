 Skip to main content
Spring is in the air with these bourbon cocktails

Warmer weather means it's time for light and fruity cocktails

George Dickel Cascade Celebration
George Dickel

Spring is in the air, so it’s time for a change in cocktail habits. We’re moving away from the dark, spirit-heavy drinks of winter and into the lighter, fruitier drinks of spring. If you’re after bourbon recipes for this time, then we have a selection from bourbon brand George Dickel to set you up for spring.

George Dickel Cascade Celebration

Ingredients:

  • .5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond
  • .25 oz. Triple Sec
  • 2 Dashes gentian bitters
  • 2 Dashes aromatic bitters
  • 2.5oz Champagne

Method:

Add George Dickel Bottled In Bond, triple sec, and bitters to a mixing glass, add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute, top with 2.5oz champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

George Dickel Rye Daiquiri

George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz. George Dickel Rye
  • .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • .75 oz. Simple Syrup

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour all ingredients over the ice and gently stir to combine. Add more ice as needed and garnish with a lime wedge.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Old Pal George

George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • .75 oz. George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend
  • .5 oz. Italian Bitter Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz. French Dry Vermouth

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

George Dickel Delaware’s Bounty

George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon
  • 0.75 oz Peach Syrup*
  • 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Method:

Shake and fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

*Peach Simple Syrup: 4 medium peaches, sliced and cored, 3 cups refined sugar, 1 cup water. Cook all ingredients in a medium-sized pot over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, and the peaches are soft. Strain through a fine mash strainer, bottle and store in the refrigerator.

