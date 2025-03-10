Spring is in the air with these bourbon cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents George Dickel Cascade Celebration George Dickel Rye Daiquiri George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Old Pal George George Dickel Delaware’s Bounty

Spring is in the air, so it’s time for a change in cocktail habits. We’re moving away from the dark, spirit-heavy drinks of winter and into the lighter, fruitier drinks of spring. If you’re after bourbon recipes for this time, then we have a selection from bourbon brand George Dickel to set you up for spring.

George Dickel Cascade Celebration

Ingredients:

.5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond

.25 oz. Triple Sec

2 Dashes gentian bitters

2 Dashes aromatic bitters

2.5oz Champagne

Method:

Recommended Videos

Add George Dickel Bottled In Bond, triple sec, and bitters to a mixing glass, add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute, top with 2.5oz champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

George Dickel Rye Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. George Dickel Rye

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour all ingredients over the ice and gently stir to combine. Add more ice as needed and garnish with a lime wedge.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Old Pal George

Ingredients:

.75 oz. George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend

.5 oz. Italian Bitter Orange Liqueur

.5 oz. French Dry Vermouth

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

George Dickel Delaware’s Bounty

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon

0.75 oz Peach Syrup*

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Method:

Shake and fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

*Peach Simple Syrup: 4 medium peaches, sliced and cored, 3 cups refined sugar, 1 cup water. Cook all ingredients in a medium-sized pot over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, and the peaches are soft. Strain through a fine mash strainer, bottle and store in the refrigerator.