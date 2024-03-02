Save 26% on Rastelli’s premium meat and seafood delivery service

Are you one of those guys who enjoys making a legitimate meal from freshly sourced ingredients? If so, we have a deal for you. Rastelli’s is now offering you 26% off some of their meat and seafood packages on Gilt. You can receive sustainably raised proteins delivered straight to your door at a great discounts.

There are four different packages to choose from, but they all contain the meat or seafood you need to meal prep for the week or make a fresh dinner for your loved ones. All you have to do is purchase a voucher on Gilt and redeem it on the brand’s website by March 31, 2024. Click the button below to start shopping and check out the 10 best places to order meat online in 2024.

Recommended Videos

What should you buy during the Rastelli’s sale

All meat and seafood products purchased during this deal are mailed frozen and raw so you can easily pop them in your refrigerator or freezer. Each piece of food is raised sustainably and without hormones, antibiotics and steroids, so you know you are getting fresh protein. You can get the Best Sellers package for $210 that includes four Faroe Island salmon filets, two grass-fed filet mignons, six steak craft burgers, four organic chicken thighs, two ABF pork Italian mild sausage, two grass-fed ground sirloin, four lump crab cake and two grass-fed ribeye steaks.

You can get the Premium Seafood package for $175 that includes two mild caught Mahi Mahi, four Icelandic cod wild, four jumbo lump crab cakes, four Chilean sea bass, six Faroe Island Salmon filets and four swordfish. If you aren’t too found of salmon, here are the five biggest lies you’ve been told about salmon that will help change your mind Next up is the Holiday Primal Package for $165 which includes one tray of mac and cheese, one gourmet apple pie and one grass-fed strip primal. The final package available is the Two Tomahawk Steaks Package for $180.

Head to Gilt now to get amazing deals off sustainable and delicious seafood and meat to add to your diet. When buying from Rastelli’s you know you are getting the best of the best.

Editors' Recommendations