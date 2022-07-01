My Favorite Neighbor is changing up the artisan wine game

Think back to the last time you were perusing the shelves of your local store for your next bottle of wine. You certainly looked at the different types of wine, and probably paid some attention to which part of the world this or that bottle came from — but how much did you think about the vineyards, their farming practices, and the people making the wine? My Favorite Neighbor is cultivated from the idea that winemaking should focus on community and wellness as well as quality, with the result being artisan wines without prohibitive pricing or pretense.

Shop Wine

My Favorite Neighbor was established in 2006 with an emphasis on organic farming methods, pure wine with no additives, community investment, and environmentally-conscious farming. Farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen named the wine after his neighbor and mentor, winemaker Stephan Asseo of L’Aventure Winery. Every time Jensen would call his friend, Asseo would answer and refer to himself as Eric’s “favorite neighbor.” Since then, one neighbor has become many, and My Favorite Neighbor now partners with neighboring “A+” vineyards to source the grapes for its wine.

My Favorite Neighbor’s winemaking started with a Cabernet Sauvignon in honor of Asseo’s roots in the Bordeaux region of France. This dark and fruity wine, simply called “My Favorite Neighbor,” remains the flagship bottle of the lineup. It’s crafted from grapes sourced from vineyards around the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Edna Valley areas. Currently available offerings from My Favorite Neighbor also include a barrel-fermented Chardonnay called MFN Blanc, a rosé called MFN Rose, and a Cabernet-based red blend called Harvey & Harriet.

While Jensen first planted his vineyard, he farmed the land and sold his grapes to other wineries. Soon after, neighbors Asseo and Justin Smith encouraged him and his wife Lisa to try their hands at making their own wine. They launched Booker Wines in 2005, and released My Favorite Neighbor as a passion project starting in 2006. The winery is committed to healthy practices from the vine to the bottle. Jensen utilizes organic farming methods and renewable energy sources including the solar-powered winery, and My Favorite Neighbor wines have no concentrates whatsoever, unlike many wineries which add artificial ingredients during cellaring and bottling. Jensen also maintains close relationships with the farmers that he partners with, true to the namesake vision of My Favorite Neighbor.

My Favorite Neighbor aims to deliver artisan-quality wines that are half the cost of comparable bottles, with prices starting at just $30. Shipping is normally included with the purchase of a case of 12 bottles or more, but for a limited time, you can get inclusive shipping on any three bottles with checkout code SHIP3.

Shop Wine

Editors' Recommendations