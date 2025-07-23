Miller High Life drops boozy push-pop inspired by a dive bar drink

Miller High Life is dabbling in the frozen treat realm. The iconic beer brand is now selling the Spaghett-sicle, a push-pop inspired by a dive bar spritz. It follows a recent campaign that pays homage to barebones watering holes all over the land, with products like dive bar cologne in the mix.

For those who don’t know, the Spaghett is a blue collar take on the spritz, a blend of aperitif and a little lemon thrown into a bottle of Miller High Life. The frozen treat is available via Goldbelly or through Tipsy Scoop stores in locations like D.C., Nashville, Portland, and New York City. It’s playful, fun to eat, and offers a much-needed cool down during the hottest stretch of the year.

The news follows the ever-expanding trend of nostalgia in the drinks world. Lately, we’re seeing everything from 90’s themed drinks to cereal spirit infusions. It’s fair to say that we’re in full escapist recreation mode.

While we love a good frozen cocktail recipe, this one is nice in that you don’t have to do anything. Push-pops come ready to eat, no labor involved. And the fact that this flavor touches on both beer and spritz culture is a real win-win.

Miller High Life is more than just a beer brand, it’s an aesthetic. The label has engaged in a number of collaborations over the years, teaming up with the likes of apparel brands, culinary companies, and more. The logo itself is instantly recognizable and been around since 1903.