Lovers of both coffee and convenience take note: This Keurig Mini Black Friday deal gives you the chance to make an excellent brew at home. Finding an affordable coffee maker is an increasingly rare prospect these days, but you can grab yourself the Keurig Mini for only $50 for Black Friday! There are always great Black Friday Keurig deals if you’re looking for some other coffee-making options. Don’t hesitate on this deal as it won’t be around for long. Read on to find more information about this Keurig Mini Black Friday deal.

Today’s Best Keurig Mini Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Just 5-inches wide, so fits anywhere

Over 75 brands with over 400 variations of K-Cup pods

Variety of colors to fit all kitchen aesthetics

Travel-mug friendly with a removable drip tray

Originally $80, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is an affordable, sleek piece of kitchen equipment that would look great in any home. Fortunately, you can pick it up for only $50 for Black Friday at a discount of $30. There are a variety of colors, so you can pick up the one that suits your home best with this generous deal. Check out the discount below or read on to find more about this sleek and easy-to-use coffee maker.

When it comes to the best Keurig coffee makers, the Keurig K-Mini ranks quite high due to its affordability and ease of use. The machine itself is only 5 inches wide, making it compact enough to fit in any kitchen space for a quality brew whenever your caffeine addiction needs it. You can brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces with the Keurig K-Cup pods that fit easily into the top of the machine. Add the pod, fill the machine with water, and wait a few minutes for an amazing cup of coffee.

We conducted a Keurig vs. coffee maker comparison, and the Keurig is great if you’re looking for convenience. The Keurig K-Cup pods are constantly coming out with branded variations, with over 75 brands and over 400 varieties to choose from. What’s even better about this machine, though, is you can brew your own ground coffee with the K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter that’s sold separately. If you’re looking to reduce your environmental impact, you’ll definitely want to pick that up.

Originally $80, you can pick this up for only $50 on Black Friday. The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is a welcome addition to all homes — it’s compact and sleek so it won’t clash with your aesthetic, and you can choose from a variety of colors. If you’re looking to save with your Black Friday purchases, this $30 discount is a welcome sight. Keurig is a brand that always sells out fast on Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a great coffee maker, we suggest you act fast!

Should You Shop This Keurig Mini Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

If you wait until Cyber Monday to pick up this amazing Keurig Mini deal, you’d be playing with fire. Cyber Monday deals are almost always just a rehash of the same deals you saw on Black Friday without any additional price cuts. On top of that, there’s no guarantee that Cyber Monday will have the same kind of availability. This Keurig Mini could be back to its regular price by Monday, or even worse, it could be completely out of stock. With the Keurig Mini being one of the most popular pod-based coffee makers around, running out of stock this Black Friday is entirely possible. That’s why you should definitely pick up this fantastic coffee maker right now.

If you manage to find a better price on the Keurig Mini on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or return the item and still get the Keurig Mini before the holidays. The same can’t be said about this deal, which could be gone in an instant. If you’re still not convinced, picture this: By the time Cyber Monday rolls around, you’ll be relaxing at home while waiting for your Keurig Mini while other people are still scouring the internet for deals. To ensure that you’ll always have a cup of hot coffee ready over the holidays, get this Keurig Mini Black Friday deal right now.

