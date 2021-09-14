  1. Food & Drink
This Keurig Coffee Maker Is 24% Off at Staples Right Now

By
Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker on a white background.

If you love your morning cup of joe, you’ll love this Keurig K1500 Coffee Maker deal from Staples. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker for just $145 at Staples, saving you $50 on the usual price. Ideal for small businesses but also ideal for enthusiastic coffee drinkers at home, this is a fine time to buy yourself a new coffee machine for less. Snap it up now while the offer is still on.

The best drip coffee makers are simple to use yet produce delicious results. That’s what the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker offers. It’s possible to use it to brew a wide selection of beverages with over 150 Keurig K-Cup pod varieties from over 30 top brands so you can easily enjoy freshly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in under a minute.

Its extra-large 96-ounce water reservoir has durable and easy-to-use handles for effortlessly cleaning and handling, meaning it’s ideal for a small business setup or if you simply drink a lot of coffee at home. There’s a choice of four different cup sizes including 6, 8, 10 and 12-ounce cups, plus it’s large enough to accommodate a travel mug, too. A Strong button means you can enjoy a bolder and more intense flavor any time you want an extra burst of caffeine. Other features include Quiet Brew technology so it’s as quiet as possible, a programable Auto Off feature that saves energy when not in use, plus indicator lights that tell you when it’s time to add water or descale the brewer.

Well-designed in every way with commercial grade reliability under the hood, the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker is priced at just $145, saving you $50 on the usual deal at Staples. That makes this the ideal time to upgrade your coffee machine for less. Buy it now while stocks last.

More Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig deals are looking pretty sweet right now but so are the wealth of Nespresso deals currently unfolding. That means that there is no shortage of options out there if you are keen to treat yourself to a new coffee maker at the moment.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville

$152 $160
Get the convenience of one-touch coffee and espresso brewing with Breville's new Vertuo Next machine. After brewing this machine ejects and stores the Vertuo pod. more
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods. more
Buy at Walmart

Nespresso EN80B Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

$123 $126
Versatile original Nespresso barista-grade single-serve machine brews espresso or coffee. You can brew up to nine cups with the 24-ounce water reservoir. more
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$135 $149
Brew up single-serve espresso and Lungo coffee drinks in less than a minute with this 19-bar pressure pump-equipped machine. Uses Nespresso original single-serve capsules. more
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$160
Automatically eject the single-serve Vertuo pod to be ready for the next pod with this newest model from De'Longhi. Brew six different sizes or fill an 18-ounce carafe. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs. more
Buy at Best Buy

