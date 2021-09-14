This Keurig Coffee Maker Is 24% Off at Staples Right Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you love your morning cup of joe, you’ll love this Keurig K1500 Coffee Maker deal from Staples. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker for just $145 at Staples, saving you $50 on the usual price. Ideal for small businesses but also ideal for enthusiastic coffee drinkers at home, this is a fine time to buy yourself a new coffee machine for less. Snap it up now while the offer is still on.

The best drip coffee makers are simple to use yet produce delicious results. That’s what the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker offers. It’s possible to use it to brew a wide selection of beverages with over 150 Keurig K-Cup pod varieties from over 30 top brands so you can easily enjoy freshly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in under a minute.

Its extra-large 96-ounce water reservoir has durable and easy-to-use handles for effortlessly cleaning and handling, meaning it’s ideal for a small business setup or if you simply drink a lot of coffee at home. There’s a choice of four different cup sizes including 6, 8, 10 and 12-ounce cups, plus it’s large enough to accommodate a travel mug, too. A Strong button means you can enjoy a bolder and more intense flavor any time you want an extra burst of caffeine. Other features include Quiet Brew technology so it’s as quiet as possible, a programable Auto Off feature that saves energy when not in use, plus indicator lights that tell you when it’s time to add water or descale the brewer.

Well-designed in every way with commercial grade reliability under the hood, the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker is priced at just $145, saving you $50 on the usual deal at Staples. That makes this the ideal time to upgrade your coffee machine for less. Buy it now while stocks last.

