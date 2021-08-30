The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s usually an excellent rolling list of Keurig deals available, and also some great Nespresso deals for those who like specialty drinks like lattes and espressos. But most offers include the coffee maker and a small set of sample coffees, at best.

That’s not true at all for the Keurig bundle that Staples is offering super cheap today because it includes a ton of coffee! For $120 off, you can get the Keurig K1500 Brewer, or K-Cup coffee maker, with a huge selection of K-Pods — 8 boxes of 24 for 192 total. The K-Cups come in a variety of flavors like Donut Shop Regular, Swiss Miss, Green Mountain French Vanilla, and more. Take a look!

It’s no wonder a Keurig coffee maker is featured on our list of cheap kitchen accessories that will change your life. They don’t take up much space, they’re easy to use, and making coffee with them is super convenient. With the Keurig K1500 Brewer that is exactly the case. It has an extra-large 96-ounce removable water reservoir that’s both easy to clean and fill. The system can make up to 4 cup sizes, including 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups. It’s excellent for use in a family home, office, or small business space.

Quiet brew technology ensures the system produces little to no noise when brewing a cup. What’s more, a programmable auto-off function helps save energy when not in use. The system is also large enough to accommodate a travel-size mug, which is great if you’re always on the go. An exclusive strong-brew button allows you to create drinks with a bolder flavor. Most importantly, this bundle includes a huge selection of K-Cups to get you brewing right away. You get 8 boxes with 24 pods each, all in various flavors. That’s a total of 192 K-cups.

Normally $300, Staples is offering the Keurig K1500 Bundle, with the coffee maker and 192 K-Cups, for $180 with free shipping. That’s $120 off and an amazing deal for just the brewer, let alone all of the K-Cups you get bundled with it!

