Keurig Coffee Makers and K-Pods Are Insanely Discounted Right Now

There’s usually an excellent rolling list of Keurig deals available, and also some great Nespresso deals for those who like specialty drinks like lattes and espressos. But most offers include the coffee maker and a small set of sample coffees, at best.

That’s not true at all for the Keurig bundle that Staples is offering super cheap today because it includes a ton of coffee! For $120 off, you can get the Keurig K1500 Brewer, or K-Cup coffee maker, with a huge selection of K-Pods — 8 boxes of 24 for 192 total. The K-Cups come in a variety of flavors like Donut Shop Regular, Swiss Miss, Green Mountain French Vanilla, and more. Take a look!

It’s no wonder a Keurig coffee maker is featured on our list of cheap kitchen accessories that will change your life. They don’t take up much space, they’re easy to use, and making coffee with them is super convenient. With the Keurig K1500 Brewer that is exactly the case. It has an extra-large 96-ounce removable water reservoir that’s both easy to clean and fill. The system can make up to 4 cup sizes, including 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups. It’s excellent for use in a family home, office, or small business space.

Quiet brew technology ensures the system produces little to no noise when brewing a cup. What’s more, a programmable auto-off function helps save energy when not in use. The system is also large enough to accommodate a travel-size mug, which is great if you’re always on the go. An exclusive strong-brew button allows you to create drinks with a bolder flavor. Most importantly, this bundle includes a huge selection of K-Cups to get you brewing right away. You get 8 boxes with 24 pods each, all in various flavors. That’s a total of 192 K-cups.

Normally $300, Staples is offering the Keurig K1500 Bundle, with the coffee maker and 192 K-Cups, for $180 with free shipping. That’s $120 off and an amazing deal for just the brewer, let alone all of the K-Cups you get bundled with it!

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Want to see if there are any other brew-friendly offers worth checking out? We rounded up all of the best coffee maker deals that are available right now. You can check those out below.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$135 $149
Brew up single-serve espresso and Lungo coffee drinks in less than a minute with this 19-bar pressure pump-equipped machine. Uses Nespresso original single-serve capsules.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$160
Automatically eject the single-serve Vertuo pod to be ready for the next pod with this newest model from De'Longhi. Brew six different sizes or fill an 18-ounce carafe.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville

$152 $160
Get the convenience of one-touch coffee and espresso brewing with Breville's new Vertuo Next machine. After brewing this machine ejects and stores the Vertuo pod.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Nespresso EN80B Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

$123 $126
Versatile original Nespresso barista-grade single-serve machine brews espresso or coffee. You can brew up to nine cups with the 24-ounce water reservoir.
Buy at Amazon

