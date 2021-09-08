It’s the Perfect Time To Buy a Keurig K-Slim With This Best Buy Deal

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no need to buy one of the best drip coffee makers when something like the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker is so cheap and convenient right now at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $120, you can snap the single-serve coffee maker up for just $80 for a limited time only at Best Buy, working out to a savings of $40 on the usual price. If you’re keen to enjoy a delicious cup of joe with minimal effort, this is the offer for you. Buy it now while stocks last.

The Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a dream to use if you’re keen to enjoy all the health benefits of coffee without worrying about the hassle of preparing it all the time. Its compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table with a single-serve design that means you can have a cup of coffee in just a few steps. A simple automatic process is available to you at the touch of a button with a choice of three brew sizes if you want to change things up between 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee.

Other features include automatic shut-off five minutes after the last brew to save on energy, a high altitude mode if you live or work at higher altitudes, plus a drip tray that will hold overflows and keep your kitchen counter neat and tidy. It’s a compact but surprisingly potent coffee maker that means you can enjoy coffee without having to spend much time preparing it.

Normally priced at $120, the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is down to just $80 for a limited time only at Best Buy so this is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new coffee maker. You will be delighted with the results and how much it improves your morning routine.

