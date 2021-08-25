  1. Food & Drink
We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Keurig Deal Is at Best Buy

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Maker with standard mug and brewed coffee.

If you want coffee at home, whether cappuccinos, espressos, or any kind of java, you’ll need a machine. Keurig deals are great if you want pod-based systems. Drip coffee makers are great if you want a full pot or more coffee at the ready. We’ve even heard of people using other devices to make coffee, like something from the list of the latest Instant Pot deals — although we wouldn’t recommend doing that.

Alternatively, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker on sale right now for $100 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That deal not only knocks $40 off the full price, but it is also available in all colors including blue, red, white, and sandstone.

Available in navy blue, sandstone, vintage red, oasis blue, black, and matte white, the Keurig K-Select coffee maker is excellent for small living spaces and single-cup coffee lovers. Even so, you can program the cup size that’s brewed, choosing between sizes — 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups — if you have a bigger mug. The drip tray is removable, too, to accommodate travel mugs. It will hold up to a full brew in the event of an accident.

The large 52-ounce water reservoir holds enough for several cups at a time. You don’t have to fill it up every time you want coffee, which is quite convenient. Simple button controls make it easy to choose your mug size, start brewing, and more. To get your coffee, just put your K-cup in the tray, close the lid, and start the brew. Cleanup is easy, too; just remove the pod and throw it out. That’s it!

Normally $140, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $100 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That’s good for $40 off the total, and is an awesome deal! Just don’t forget to choose your favorite color when you order, because there are a ton available.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Want to see what other machines are on sale? We rounded up all of the best coffee maker deals that are live, right now. You can check all of those out below.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$135 $149
Brew up single-serve espresso and Lungo coffee drinks in less than a minute with this 19-bar pressure pump-equipped machine. Uses Nespresso original single-serve capsules.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$160
Automatically eject the single-serve Vertuo pod to be ready for the next pod with this newest model from De'Longhi. Brew six different sizes or fill an 18-ounce carafe.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso EN80B Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

$123 $126
Versatile original Nespresso barista-grade single-serve machine brews espresso or coffee. You can brew up to nine cups with the 24-ounce water reservoir.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville

$152 $160
Get the convenience of one-touch coffee and espresso brewing with Breville's new Vertuo Next machine. After brewing this machine ejects and stores the Vertuo pod.
Buy at Amazon

