We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Keurig Deal Is at Best Buy

If you want coffee at home, whether cappuccinos, espressos, or any kind of java, you’ll need a machine. Keurig deals are great if you want pod-based systems. Drip coffee makers are great if you want a full pot or more coffee at the ready. We’ve even heard of people using other devices to make coffee, like something from the list of the latest Instant Pot deals — although we wouldn’t recommend doing that.

Alternatively, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker on sale right now for $100 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That deal not only knocks $40 off the full price, but it is also available in all colors including blue, red, white, and sandstone.

Available in navy blue, sandstone, vintage red, oasis blue, black, and matte white, the Keurig K-Select coffee maker is excellent for small living spaces and single-cup coffee lovers. Even so, you can program the cup size that’s brewed, choosing between sizes — 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups — if you have a bigger mug. The drip tray is removable, too, to accommodate travel mugs. It will hold up to a full brew in the event of an accident.

The large 52-ounce water reservoir holds enough for several cups at a time. You don’t have to fill it up every time you want coffee, which is quite convenient. Simple button controls make it easy to choose your mug size, start brewing, and more. To get your coffee, just put your K-cup in the tray, close the lid, and start the brew. Cleanup is easy, too; just remove the pod and throw it out. That’s it!

Normally $140, Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $100 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That’s good for $40 off the total, and is an awesome deal! Just don’t forget to choose your favorite color when you order, because there are a ton available.

More Coffee Maker Deals Available Now

Want to see what other machines are on sale? We rounded up all of the best coffee maker deals that are live, right now. You can check all of those out below.

