Everyone loves coffee, and there’s no easier way to make a cup of joe than with a pod-based coffee maker like a Keurig. Not only are they fast and easy to operate, but there’s also a ton of different flavors and styles of coffee pods that you can choose from. If you’ve had your eye on Keurig deals for a while, this is the perfect time to pick one up. Right now on Amazon, you can find the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for just $50, a significant $30 discount from the original price of $80. This could be your last chance to buy one of the bestselling coffee makers for a significant discount.

What all of the best Keurig coffee makers have in common is the ability to quickly make a consistent cup of coffee every single time, and the Keurig K-Mini is no different. This coffee maker has the same tech as all the bigger models but in a compact, space-saving form factor. At less than 5-inches wide, this fits into tight areas, which is especially helpful if you don’t have a lot of counter space around your kitchen. It’s equipped with a one-cup reservoir that’s just right for one cup, taking the guesswork out of figuring out how much water to add.

You can brew any cup size between 6 to 12oz with a single Keurig K-Cup pod, depending on how concentrated you want your coffee to be. The drip tray at the bottom of the unit is removable, so you’ll have enough room to add coffee to taller travel mugs. It also has an energy-saving feature that automatically turns off the appliance 90 seconds after your last cup. If you want to add a splash of color to your kitchen, you’ll enjoy the K-Mini’s array of designs. You can get it in simple black, pink, or even an eye-popping red color.

If this sounds like your ideal coffee maker, you’re in for a treat. Right now, you can get the Keurig K-Mini for just $50, which is $30 off its original price of $80. That’s a 38% discount! Start making your coffee the easy way and click that “Buy Now” button below. Make sure to get this deal as soon as you can, as these coffee makers are in high demand!

