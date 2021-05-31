  1. Food & Drink
This Keurig Coffee Maker Is Practically Free in the Memorial Day Sales

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
You’ll find many appealing deals in today’s Memorial Day sales, but perhaps none so appealing as the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. It has a simple, functional design aesthetic that underscores its sole purpose: to brew one cup of excellent coffee. It’s normally $80 and well worth the price, but you can buy the K-Mini for $70, a $10 savings during Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale.

The compact Keurig K-Mini doesn’t take up much counter space. It measures just 5 inches wide. The coffee maker’s water reservoir holds up to 12 ounces of water. You can use any Keurig K-cup single-serve beverage blend, a variety that includes many coffee brands, flavors, and blends plus hot chocolate, espresso, Chai tea, and other drinks.

You can adjust the size and strength of your single-serve brew with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, but there is no manual selection control or digital display. Your custom brew is determined by two factors: The amount of water you add to the reservoir and the flavor and strength of the K-cup you put in the pod holder. If you like a more complicated process, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

A drip tray catches extra coffee if you accidentally brew more than your coffee cup can hold. If you use a travel mug you can remove the drip tray to fit a mug up to 7 inches tall. If you like the simplicity and ease of making a single cup of coffee with the K-Mini but prefer to use your own ground coffee, you can purchase an optional My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter that works with the K-Mini. This would also be a good solution for anyone who wants to reduce the waste of single-use pods.

There are plenty of ways to use a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. If everyone in the family likes different types of coffee, any of the Keurig coffee makers including the K-Mini can solve the problem with no coffee waste. It’s also much more convenient and less messy to brew a single cup with the K-Mini than to try to estimate the amount of coffee and water to put in a conventional basket brewer. I use a K-Mini in conjunction with a 12-cup basket brewer. I pre-load both coffee makers the night before and when I wake up I press the button to brew a fast, single cup with the K-Mini while the larger machine brews a full 12 cups into a thermal carafe.

Amazon usually sells the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $80 but took $10 off for the Memorial Day sale. The K-Mini sells out frequently, so don’t hesitate to snap one up for $70 during this sale while the inventory lasts.

