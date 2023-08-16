 Skip to main content
This Keurig makes perfect iced coffee and hot coffee, and it’s $20 off today

Generally, yes, you can make both iced and hot coffee with most coffee makers. The problem is that you have to let the hot coffee cool down, which doesn’t necessarily taste the same as making a cold brew. If you’re the type of person that likes to drink your coffee at both temps, then you’re going to want to pay attention to this next deal. Best Buy is currently offering a Keurig K-Iced deal which drops $20 off the normal price — it’s down to $80 instead of its usual $100. This single-serve K-Cup friendly (some of the best coffee makers use K-Cups) coffee maker can brew both iced and hot coffee. Head on over to Best Buy if you’re interested. It will be gone before you know it.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Iced single-serve cold and hot coffee maker

For starters, this coffee maker can brew both cold and hot coffee beverages. The large-sized cup area accommodates a tumbler or large mug, which is always a positive if you’re grabbing your coffee to go. You can brew across three different cup sizes, including 8, 10, and 12 ounce capacities. For iced coffee, those sizes do adjust for ice in the mug or cup.

As Keurig is known for, the K-Iced takes K-Cups so you can conveniently add your favorite java, and toss them when you’re done with a brew. A strong brew option is available too if you like to crank up the strength of your coffee to 11. The K-Iced is not featured in the list of the best Keurig coffee makers but that’s because it’s fairly new and has a very specific use. It certainly deserves a spot in there as you’ll soon find out.

The 42 ounce removable water reservoir holds enough for four brews or cups at a time, so you don’t have to refill constantly, even if you’re drinking multiple cups at once. Moreover, the entire thing takes up minimal space on the counter so you don’t need much room, and if you’re living in a studio apartment or small home you don’t have to worry about losing too much counter space.

Altogether, it’s an excellent single-serve brewing machine that’s super versatile thanks to the K-Cup support — you can use a wide variety of K-Cups and coffee types with it. Normally $100, Best Buy is offering it for $20, with a final price of $80, and that’s an awesome deal. Hurry, though, we’re not sure how long it’s going to be available.

