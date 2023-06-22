 Skip to main content
Insane deal gets you a Keurig coffee maker for $55

Andrew Morrisey
By

Every coffee drinker needs a way to make a great cup of coffee around the house. The best Keurig coffee makers are a great place to start the search, and if you’re looking for some savings you can check out the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker. Today it’s just $55 at Walmart, which is a $25 discount from its regular price of $80. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker

Keurig has become one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Just like the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essential coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker has a 36-ounce reservoir. This allows you to make several cups at a time without having to refill. This back-to-back brewing feature means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup, something households with people who don’t al have their first cup of coffee at exactly the same time will appreciate. Hundreds of coffee brands and flavors are available through K-Cup pods, and this includes tea and hot cocoa as well. Coffee is made in just minutes with the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker, and it’s even able to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall. Simple button controls make the coffee making process as convenient as it gets.

Regularly priced at $80, the Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker is just $55 with this discount at Walmart. That makes for a savings of $25, and you can even pair the K-Express Essentials with one of the best travel travel mugs for great coffee on the go.

