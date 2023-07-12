 Skip to main content
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Keurig is for Prime Day 2023

Every coffee drinker needs a way to make a great cup of coffee around the house. The best Keurig coffee makers are a great place to start the search, and if you’re hoping to land some savings, so is today’s Amazon Prime Day sale. The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is just $50 for Prime Day, which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $80. This is a Prime Exclusive Deal, which means you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to claim it.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker

Keurig is one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving of coffee at a time. It’s a good coffee maker for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This K-Express gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Just like the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

The Keurig K-Express has a 36-ounce reservoir. This allows you to make several cups at a time without having to refill. This back-to-back brewing feature means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup, something households with people who don’t all have their first cup of coffee at exactly the same time will appreciate. Hundreds of coffee brands and flavors are available through K-Cup pods, and this includes tea and hot cocoa. The K-Express is even able to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall. Simple button controls make the coffee making process as convenient as it gets.

Regularly priced at $80, the Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker is just $5o at Amazon for Prime Day. That makes for a savings of $30, and you can pair the K-Express with one of the best travel coffee mugs for great coffee on the go.

