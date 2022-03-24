The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Is $60 Cheaper Today

If you’re in the market for espresso machine deals but you don’t want to break the bank, then you should consider picking up a pod-based coffee maker. These appliances are easy to use, fast, and compatible with various flavors and coffee types. Right now, you can pick up a Keurig K-Elite coffee maker at Best Buy for just $130, which is a whopping $60 off the regular price of $190. This is easily one of the best Keurig deals you can get today. Keep reading to discover how this compact machine can transform how you drink coffee.

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is the easiest way to make a perfect and consistent cup of coffee every single time. Its excellent balance of features, affordability, and ease of use got it on our list of the best Keurig coffee makers. The star of the show is its compatibility with a wide variety of K-Cups. These coffee pods come in basically every variety you can think of and can be bought in nearly every supermarket and online grocery store. You can drink the same cup every morning or switch it up by trying a different pod. The possibilities are endless.

On top of that, this machine has several features that make it stand out from the rest of the pod-based machines. You have five different brew-size selections depending on how much coffee you want to make. You also get settings for a strong brew, which makes a more concentrated cup, and iced, which helps you achieve the perfect balance for a refreshing drink. The removable water tank is easy to refill, and the water filtration system ensures the best flavor possible from every cup. You can easily remove the drip tray at the bottom of the machine so you can pick up your cup without touching it if it’s too hot. It also has an auto shut-off feature that ensures you don’t drain unnecessary power.

If this sounds like the perfect coffee maker for you, now is the time to get it. Today, you can get your very own Keurig K-Elite coffee maker at Best Buy for only $130, a $60 discount on the standard price of $190. That’s a steal of a price, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can — this deal could end at any time!

