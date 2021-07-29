  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Is the Keurig Deal You’ve Been Waiting For

By
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker on a white background.

With stock incredibly limited, you need to grab this Keurig deal right now at Walmart. For just $130, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker, saving you $40 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic coffee maker that’s very highly regarded and will be a great addition to your home. If you love to start the day with a great cup of coffee with minimal hassle, this is the coffee maker for you. It’s even a more tempting deal while it’s $40 off but you’ll need to be quick to get in on the action.

The Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is a great all-rounder for your home. It’s able to use both ground coffee and K-Cup pods so you have plenty of flexibility. Just what you want from one of the best drip coffee makers, right? Of course, the convenience is in the settings. The Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is able to brew a stronger and more intense single cup with minimal effort from you, and with a choice of multiple brew sizes including a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe with a choice of similarly sized ounce cups.

It has a large 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared between the single-serve and carafe brewing to save you time and effort in your morning routine with a removable reservoir that makes refilling easy. A heating plate will constantly keep your coffee warm too with a programmable carafe auto-brew that means you can brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance. You can automatically pause mid-brew for 20 seconds too with other energy-efficient features such as the ability to turn the brewer off automatically 5 minutes after the last single-cup brew.

Everything about the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker has been well-designed with convenience in mind right down to its simple button controls. It’s a dream to use and right now, it’s just $130 at Walmart. A saving of $40, this is a great time to upgrade your morning coffee for less. Be quick though as stock is limited.

More coffee maker deals

We’re huge fans of Keurig coffee makers which is why we’ve also checked out all the other great Keurig deals going on right now. There’s sure to be something here for every budget and need so you get the right coffee maker for you.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with Single-Serve K-Cup Pod

$180
No matter what occasion, the Keurig K-Duo is a versatile brewer. You can use ground beans or K-cup pods depending on your preference. The glass carafe and heating pad also keep your coffee warm.
Buy at Wayfair

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$103 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

How to Make a Stand-Up Mint Julep

kentucky mint julep

The 10 Best Whiskey Decanters That Add a Hint of Sophistication to Your Home

19 Delicious Appetizer Recipes To Cook for Your Next Dinner Party

best appetizer recipes kitchen in action

Don Julio’s Grandson Creates a Sustainable Tequila Brand for Millennials

Lalo drinking a glass of LALO tequila

How To Shuck Your Own Oysters in 6 Easy Steps

how to shuck oysters prep

The 25 Best Restaurants in America to Try in 2021

best restaurants in america 25

Best Buy Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Nespresso Coffee Makers

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle on white bg

The 10 Best Movie Drinking Games To Play on Netflix

best movie drinking games mortalkombat

If You Buy Only One Thing Today, Make It This Countertop Ice Maker

Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker

The 7 Best Popcorn Makers for Your At-Home Enjoyment

This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is So Cheap It Could Be a Mistake

Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker white bg

Drinking Like Hemingway: How To Make the Death in the Afternoon Cocktail

how to make the death in afternoon cocktail

The 8 Best Pellet Grills You Can Buy Now

traeger grills