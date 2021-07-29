This Is the Keurig Deal You’ve Been Waiting For

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With stock incredibly limited, you need to grab this Keurig deal right now at Walmart. For just $130, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker, saving you $40 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic coffee maker that’s very highly regarded and will be a great addition to your home. If you love to start the day with a great cup of coffee with minimal hassle, this is the coffee maker for you. It’s even a more tempting deal while it’s $40 off but you’ll need to be quick to get in on the action.

The Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is a great all-rounder for your home. It’s able to use both ground coffee and K-Cup pods so you have plenty of flexibility. Just what you want from one of the best drip coffee makers, right? Of course, the convenience is in the settings. The Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker is able to brew a stronger and more intense single cup with minimal effort from you, and with a choice of multiple brew sizes including a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe with a choice of similarly sized ounce cups.

It has a large 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared between the single-serve and carafe brewing to save you time and effort in your morning routine with a removable reservoir that makes refilling easy. A heating plate will constantly keep your coffee warm too with a programmable carafe auto-brew that means you can brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance. You can automatically pause mid-brew for 20 seconds too with other energy-efficient features such as the ability to turn the brewer off automatically 5 minutes after the last single-cup brew.

Everything about the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker has been well-designed with convenience in mind right down to its simple button controls. It’s a dream to use and right now, it’s just $130 at Walmart. A saving of $40, this is a great time to upgrade your morning coffee for less. Be quick though as stock is limited.

