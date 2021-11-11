  1. Food & Drink
Walmart Black Friday Keurig Deal — Get the K-Duo for Just $79 Today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod and Carafe Coffee Maker on a counter with coffee.

With this year’s Black Friday deals, you have the chance to make some upgrades in your kitchen, and for coffee lovers, this means an opportunity for a new coffee maker through Black Friday Keurig deals. Keurig is one of the most trusted names for coffee machines with products like the Keurig K-Duo Essentials, which is currently on sale at Walmart at $20 off, bringing its price down to just $79 from its original price of $99.

The primary feature of the Keurig K-Duo Essentials is its versatility, as it’s capable of making single-serve coffee from K-Cup pods and brewed coffee in a carafe from ground coffee. The included carafe, which can hold up to 12 cups of coffee, is on top of a heating plate so your beverage will remain warm. The coffee maker comes with a water reservoir that holds 60 ounces, so you won’t have to refill every time that you make a cup or carafe of coffee with the machine.

There are multiple brew sizes to choose from, specifically either cups of 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces, and a carafe of 8 cups, 10 cups, or 12 cups, so you won’t end up with wasted coffee, as you’ll be making just the right amount. There’s also an option to pause the coffee maker mid-brew for 20 seconds, so you can already pour the coffee from the carafe if you don’t want to wait for the brewing to end before you drink.

For a machine that will reliably prepare fresh coffee every morning, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Duo Essentials. You can purchase the single-serve and carafe coffee maker with a $20 discount from Walmart, which slashed its price to $79 from its original price of $99. It’s unclear if the deal will last through Black Friday, so if you think the Keurig K-Duo Essentials is the perfect coffee maker for you, don’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

