Get This Keurig Coffee Maker for Just $49 at Walmart Today

For many folks, their day doesn’t start until they have a cup of fresh coffee in their hands, which can be problematic if they need to make it themselves. That’s where this deal on a Keurig K-Compact comes in, with the single-serve K-Cup pod design means all you need to do is pop a pod in and wait for the water to heat up to have some fresh coffee. Right now, Walmart has a great offer on a Keurig K-Compact, bringing it down to just $49 from its normal price of $89, a sizable $40 discount.

The Keurig K-Compact is designed to be stylish and take up as little space as possible. Coming in at just 8 inches wide, it’s great for those who don’t have a lot of kitchen space to spare and a small appliance. Even so, it can fill quite a large range of cups from 6-ounce to 10-ounce sizes, and the removable drip tray even allows you to fit up to a 7-inch travel mug so that you aren’t left without coffee when you leave the house. It’s important to keep in mind that the bigger the cup is, the less strong the coffee will be, since it’s always the same amount of coffee in the K-Cup pod.

The Keurig K-Compact is easy to control with just one button and three cup-size buttons to pick from, the latter mostly a choice of what brew strength you want. The Keurig K-Compact both heats and brews simultaneously, so you don’t have to wait too long for that morning cup of coffee, with it being able to heat the water in about a minute or two. The reservoir is 32 ounces, so you don’t have to change the water out often; plus, you can have the Keurig K-Compact serve you with hot water if you run it without a pod.

Overall, the Keurig K-Compact is a great little coffee maker for those who don’t have a lot of kitchen space and want their coffee quickly, and with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $49 from $89, it’s quite a steal. And if you want something a bit bigger for multiple people, there are some other great Keurig deals to pick from.

Editors' Recommendations