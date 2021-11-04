Walmart is Practically Giving Away This Keurig Coffee Maker for Black Friday

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you love a cup of Joe in the morning, you’re going to love this great deal from Walmart as part of its Black Friday Deals for Days event. Right now, you can buy a Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $35 saving you $32 on the usual price. This is a fantastic time to treat yourself to a superior coffee maker than the one you may already have. As always though, you’ll need to be quick. We can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price.

Offering much of what you would expect from the best Keurig coffee makers, the Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has everything you could need for a delicious cup of coffee. Slender and stylish, it’s designed to leave the smallest footprint possible while still offering plenty of features.

It’s possible to brew 6, 8, or 10 ounces of your favorite beverage in under a minute. You can choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to find the right one for you and the machine does the rest for you. The Smart Start feature means that the drink is heated then brewed in one simple process with a 36-ounce removable water reservoir that means you can brew multiple cups before refilling. It’s even possible to add a travel mug if you remove the drip tray to create room.

With simple button controls, you can achieve great results every time with the Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, so every morning cup of coffee is a dream and requires hardly any effort.

The Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is available right now at Walmart for just $35 for a limited time only. Grab it now while stocks last. It’s a fantastic deal on an equally fantastic coffee maker.

More Keurig deals

Looking for a different Keurig machine? We’ve got all the best Keurig deals going on right now so there’s sure to be something for you regardless of your budget or the features you need. Keurig machines cover a wide variety of different price ranges with plenty of options out there.

Editors' Recommendations