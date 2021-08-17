The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been catching up on the health benefits of coffee, you’ll know how useful coffee can be as well as how delicious it is. Right now, you can enjoy a great cup of joe for less with this Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Best Buy. For just $90 — a savings of $40 on the usual price — you get all the convenience of single-serve coffee at a great price. The catch? It’s only available at this price in a stylish Patriot Blue but we think it’ll still look pretty good in your kitchen. Be quick as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

Often more convenient than the best drip coffee makers out there, the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is incredibly easy to use. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods and makes 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Thanks to its 48-ounce water reservoir, you can use it to brew more than six cups before you need to refill which is really convenient throughout the day.

All you need to do is hit one button but if you want a bit more control, it’s possible to adjust the strength to how you like it, as well as adjust the size requirements, too. An auto shut-off feature means the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is always safe with a removable water tank making it easy to refill any time you need to.

That’s the beauty behind the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — it’s just that simple. It’ll even let you pause your brew if you need to for whatever reason. This is all about comfort and delicious coffee at the end of it.

Ordinarily priced at $130, the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is down to just $90 at Best Buy right now, providing you’re OK with the color blue. It’s a really classy-looking blue. Snap it up now while stock lasts.

More Coffee Maker Deals

If you’re keen on the idea of a new coffee maker but you want to shop around, we’ve also got all the best Keurig deals neatly rounded up along with the best Nespresso deals, too. Whatever your tastes or budget, there’s a great offer for you out there.

Editors' Recommendations