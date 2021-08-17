  1. Food & Drink
You Can Save a Ton on a Keurig K-Classic Right Now … If You Like the Color Blue

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker placed on a kitchen countertop with plants nearby.

If you’ve been catching up on the health benefits of coffee, you’ll know how useful coffee can be as well as how delicious it is. Right now, you can enjoy a great cup of joe for less with this Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Best Buy. For just $90 — a savings of $40 on the usual price — you get all the convenience of single-serve coffee at a great price. The catch? It’s only available at this price in a stylish Patriot Blue but we think it’ll still look pretty good in your kitchen. Be quick as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

Often more convenient than the best drip coffee makers out there, the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is incredibly easy to use. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods and makes 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Thanks to its 48-ounce water reservoir, you can use it to brew more than six cups before you need to refill which is really convenient throughout the day.

All you need to do is hit one button but if you want a bit more control, it’s possible to adjust the strength to how you like it, as well as adjust the size requirements, too. An auto shut-off feature means the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is always safe with a removable water tank making it easy to refill any time you need to.

That’s the beauty behind the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — it’s just that simple. It’ll even let you pause your brew if you need to for whatever reason. This is all about comfort and delicious coffee at the end of it.

Ordinarily priced at $130, the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is down to just $90 at Best Buy right now, providing you’re OK with the color blue. It’s a really classy-looking blue. Snap it up now while stock lasts.

More Coffee Maker Deals

If you’re keen on the idea of a new coffee maker but you want to shop around, we’ve also got all the best Keurig deals neatly rounded up along with the best Nespresso deals, too. Whatever your tastes or budget, there’s a great offer for you out there.

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

