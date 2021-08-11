The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been reading up on the benefits of coffee and you’re keen to treat yourself to a more satisfying cup of joe each morning, we’ve spotted a great deal for you. Right now, you can save $30 on the limited edition Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, meaning it costs just $70. Available at Best Buy for a limited time only, it’ll look gorgeous on your countertop while also providing you with the delicious nectar of coffee on a regular basis. Snap it up now while stocks last.

The Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a thing of beauty. Specially designed by potter and designer Jonathan Adler, it adds a classy touch of modern American glamor to your home while also being small enough to fit mostly anywhere. At only 5 inches wide, it doesn’t matter if you have a small kitchen, you’ll still be able to find room for it. That’s far more convenient than the size of a lot of the best drip coffee makers.

The Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker isn’t just about its bold patterns and vibrant colors either. It’s also very practical. It’s possible to use it to brew any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces with the help of Keurig K-Cup pods. All you need to do is add fresh water for each brew as its size means it only has a one-cup reservoir. That’s a small price to pay for such great style and a slight design. In a matter of minutes, you can enjoy a great cup of coffee to start your day off just right.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is down to just $70 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Practical and looking great, it’s a super tempting deal for anyone seeking to upgrade their kitchen and coffee-making setup. Be quick while stocks last.

More coffee maker deals

Looking for other Keurig deals? We’ve got them along with all the best espresso machine deals, too. Whatever your budget or size needs, there’s a good coffee maker deal out there for you.

