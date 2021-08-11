  1. Food & Drink
This Limited Edition Single Serve Keurig Is Super Cheap at Best Buy

If you’ve been reading up on the benefits of coffee and you’re keen to treat yourself to a more satisfying cup of joe each morning, we’ve spotted a great deal for you. Right now, you can save $30 on the limited edition Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, meaning it costs just $70. Available at Best Buy for a limited time only, it’ll look gorgeous on your countertop while also providing you with the delicious nectar of coffee on a regular basis. Snap it up now while stocks last.

The Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a thing of beauty. Specially designed by potter and designer Jonathan Adler, it adds a classy touch of modern American glamor to your home while also being small enough to fit mostly anywhere. At only 5 inches wide, it doesn’t matter if you have a small kitchen, you’ll still be able to find room for it. That’s far more convenient than the size of a lot of the best drip coffee makers.

The Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker isn’t just about its bold patterns and vibrant colors either. It’s also very practical. It’s possible to use it to brew any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces with the help of Keurig K-Cup pods. All you need to do is add fresh water for each brew as its size means it only has a one-cup reservoir. That’s a small price to pay for such great style and a slight design. In a matter of minutes, you can enjoy a great cup of coffee to start your day off just right.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is down to just $70 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Practical and looking great, it’s a super tempting deal for anyone seeking to upgrade their kitchen and coffee-making setup. Be quick while stocks last.

