Keurig Deals — Save Up to $50 on Must-Have Models at Best Buy Today

If you can’t function in the morning without your cup of coffee, then you should probably invest in a reliable machine that will prepare an amazing cup of joe for you on a daily basis. Keurig, a brand that helped grow the popularity of single-serve coffee pods, has different models across all budget ranges, so you’re probably going to find a coffee machine that’s perfect for you if you take a look at Keurig deals.

For those who are interested in buying a Keurig coffee maker, you should check out Best Buy. The retailer is offering the Keurig K-Slim for $90, after a $40 discount to its original price of $130; the Keurig K-Elite for $140, $50 off its original price of $190; and the Keurig K-Duo for $160, down $30 from its original price of $190. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so if one of them catches your eye, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Keurig K-Slim — $90, was $130

If you don’t have a lot of space on your kitchen countertop for one of Keurig’s larger models, then the Keurig K-Slim is perfect for you as it measures just 5 inches wide. But it still comes with a 46-ounce removable water reservoir, which is enough for a few brews before you need to refill it. You can choose to make coffee for a cup of 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces, and you can select from the hundreds of coffee, tea, cocoa, and other beverage varieties in pods that are compatible with the coffee machine. Your drink starts preparing with the press of a button, and then the device automatically shuts off five minutes after brewing to save energy. Best Buy is selling the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker at $40 off, lowering its price to $90 from its original price of $130.

Keurig K-Elite — $140, was $190

The Keurig K-Elite, which appears in The Manual’s lists of the best Keurig coffee makers and best drip coffee makers, gives you the option to make 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cups of coffee from a pod. It can also brew coffee from grounds using the separately sold Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter. For an extra shot of caffeine, you can activate the machine’s strong brew feature, and if the weather is too hot for a hot cup of coffee, you can select its ice brew feature. The coffee maker’s water reservoir can hold up to 75 ounces, and it comes with a water filtration feature that ensures a clean brew every time. For safety, it’s also equipped with an auto shutoff feature after making your drink, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it on when you run out of the house. You can purchase the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker from Best Buy with a $50 price cut to its original price of $190, bringing it down to just $140.

Keurig K-Duo — $160, was $190

For versatility on how you prepare your cup of coffee in the morning, you should invest in the Keurig K-Duo. In addition to the ability to brew from pods, it can also make a carafe of the beverage from coffee grounds, giving you more options on how you want your beverage prepared. The 12-cup carafe is placed on a heating plate to keep the coffee warm while you wait for the perfect time to drink it, and you can also pause in the middle of the process for 20 seconds so you can quickly pour a cup for yourself without having to wait for the brewing to finish. You can also set your preferred brew time up to 24 hours in advance, so you can wake up to fresh coffee to start your day.

