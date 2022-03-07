  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Keurig Coffee Maker is $50 OFF at Best Buy Today — But Hurry!

By
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker on a counter with coffee.

If you’re after one of the best Keurig deals out there right now, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker for just $140 at Best Buy. A savings of $50, it’s a fantastic way of enjoying delicious coffee with less effort, all for far less money than usual. As always with these great deals though, you’ll need to be quick. It’s likely that this offer will only be available for a limited time and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

The Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker offers a lot of what you would expect from the best Keurig coffee makers. It’s incredibly simple to use and you can use it with either K-Cup pod coffee or with ground coffee as well, giving you plenty of flexibility. At all times, it can keep your coffee hot and ready to serve with a glass carafe that makes it simple to serve guests. With up to a 12-cup capacity, there’s certainly plenty of room for lots of cups of joe here so you won’t have to rebrew often.

Convenience comes with how it is set up. All you need to do is set your preferred brew time up to 24 hours in advance. From there, you can choose to make a different quantity that suits you with the option to change how strong you want your cup of coffee to be. You can even opt to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without disrupting the overall process. The Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker also has a removable water tank so it’s super simple to refill. It even has a removable drip tray so you don’t make a mess, and can easily clean up afterward.

Simply put, everything about the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker is built with convenience in mind. Normally priced at $190, it’s down to just $140 at Best Buy. If you’re passionate about coffee but often short on time, this is the perfect way to enjoy a drink without stressing over it. Buy it now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations

Manchester U’s Eric Cantona, Dharma Offer Soccer Pilgrimages

Eric Cantona (front) and photographer and Looking FC partner Karim Chater (back) on a motorbike in Casablanca.

Hurry — This 70-inch TV is ONLY $550 at Best Buy Today

tcl 70 inch 4 series 4k tv deal best buy march 2022 feature lifestyle wall shot

The 9 Best Motorcycles for First-Time Buyers

9 Best Beginner Motorcycles

Best cheap grill deals and sales for March 2022

how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

The 5 Best Starbucks Drinks to Order This Spring

A red Starbucks cup in between three white Starbucks cups beside coffee beans.

The 9 Best Elliptical Machines for Men in 2022

Man on elliptical in apartment.

Kanye West Latest to Spurn Spotify With ‘Donda 2’ Release

Kanye West on the 'Watch The Throne Tour' with Jay-Z at Gelredome Arnhem, Netherlands.

How to Smoke a Cigar Like You Know What You’re Doing

how to smoke a cigar

UFC 272 Live Stream: Watch Covington vs. Masvidal Online

what time is the ufc fight tonight 272 weigh in feature

Gucci’s New Metaverse Shelves Via the Vault Concept Store

Gucci models stand at the entrance to the Vault, the luxury apparel company's new metaverse venture offering vintage goods.

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Preview Teased Ominous Skies at the Super Bowl

Neither Steven Yeun nor the audience know what they're looking up at in Jordan Peele's 'Nope' preview.

The 5 Best Delicious Indian Butter Chicken Recipes

Indian butter chicken in a black pan with a spiral of cream being added.

What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 272 Live

Dana White separates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 272 press conference.