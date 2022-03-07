If you’re after one of the best Keurig deals out there right now, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker for just $140 at Best Buy. A savings of $50, it’s a fantastic way of enjoying delicious coffee with less effort, all for far less money than usual. As always with these great deals though, you’ll need to be quick. It’s likely that this offer will only be available for a limited time and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

The Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker offers a lot of what you would expect from the best Keurig coffee makers. It’s incredibly simple to use and you can use it with either K-Cup pod coffee or with ground coffee as well, giving you plenty of flexibility. At all times, it can keep your coffee hot and ready to serve with a glass carafe that makes it simple to serve guests. With up to a 12-cup capacity, there’s certainly plenty of room for lots of cups of joe here so you won’t have to rebrew often.

Convenience comes with how it is set up. All you need to do is set your preferred brew time up to 24 hours in advance. From there, you can choose to make a different quantity that suits you with the option to change how strong you want your cup of coffee to be. You can even opt to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without disrupting the overall process. The Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker also has a removable water tank so it’s super simple to refill. It even has a removable drip tray so you don’t make a mess, and can easily clean up afterward.

Simply put, everything about the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker is built with convenience in mind. Normally priced at $190, it’s down to just $140 at Best Buy. If you’re passionate about coffee but often short on time, this is the perfect way to enjoy a drink without stressing over it. Buy it now while stocks last.

