It was 28 years ago when John Sylvan and Peter Dragone came up with the Keurig single cup coffee maker. The idea was brilliant, a great-tasting cup of coffee in a couple of minutes. No more of this grinding, pouring over, pressing, or making a whole pot business. The idea took off and never looked back. Now, Keurig single-cup coffee makers are very affordable, and so are the K-Cups.

With a Keurig, you can easily budget for your monthly coffee consumption, which may be harder to do when you brew by the pot. If you breakdown a regularly-priced box of K-Cups, on average, it works out to be 75 cents per cup of coffee (based on leading brands). If you drink three cups a day, that still only $2.25 per day. You’ll be hard-pressed to find prices like that at any coffee shop. Another great thing about K-Cups is that they are super easy to transport and take your coffee where ever you need to. There’s a good chance there’s a Keurig at your office, but they only stock Green Mountain Breakfast Blend Light Roast, and you’re a dark roast guy. Just throw a few K-Cups in your bag every morning, and you’re good to go.

Whether you’ve been a Keurig fanatic for years or just picked up one this past Black Friday, you’re going to need K-Cups. The good news is, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive Black Friday sale (still going on now) on a wide variety of Keurig cups. That means your price-per-cup-just went down a lot! If you’re a one-cup-a-day type of guy, you’ll be able to stock up on a year’s worth of coffee for under $150.

The great thing about a Keurig is that they make it easy for you to either find your favorite flavor and stick with it, or try a wide variety of roasts and flavors from different brands. You could be strictly a Starbucks Pike Place Roast drinker, or bounce around from Dunkin, Green Mountain Roasters, or even Swiss Miss. If you don’t like committing to one flavor, they’ve got some great variety packs.

One variety pack in particular that we enjoy and gets us feeling festive this holiday season is the Winter Coffee Variety Pack. In this pack, you get 40 K-Cups with four different flavors (10 of each). You get Green Mountain Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Peet’s Coffee Holiday Blend, Donut Shop Peppermint Dark, and Caribou Coffee Reindeer Blend. Another great year-round variety pack that you can get online at Bed Bath and Beyond is the Starbucks variety pack. They even have a great flavored coffee variety pack.

Keurig Coffee Makers to Buy

This Black Friday sale is going on at Bed Bath & Beyond until Monday. So if you need time to buy a Keurig coffee maker beforehand, you still have time. Here are a few of our favorites.

