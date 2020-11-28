  1. Food & Drink
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Keurig Deal Is the Best Coffee To Buy on Black Friday

It was 28 years ago when John Sylvan and Peter Dragone came up with the Keurig single cup coffee maker. The idea was brilliant, a great-tasting cup of coffee in a couple of minutes. No more of this grinding, pouring over, pressing, or making a whole pot business. The idea took off and never looked back. Now, Keurig single-cup coffee makers are very affordable, and so are the K-Cups.

With a Keurig, you can easily budget for your monthly coffee consumption, which may be harder to do when you brew by the pot. If you breakdown a regularly-priced box of K-Cups, on average, it works out to be 75 cents per cup of coffee (based on leading brands). If you drink three cups a day, that still only $2.25 per day. You’ll be hard-pressed to find prices like that at any coffee shop. Another great thing about K-Cups is that they are super easy to transport and take your coffee where ever you need to. There’s a good chance there’s a Keurig at your office, but they only stock Green Mountain Breakfast Blend Light Roast, and you’re a dark roast guy. Just throw a few K-Cups in your bag every morning, and you’re good to go.

Whether you’ve been a Keurig fanatic for years or just picked up one this past Black Friday, you’re going to need K-Cups. The good news is, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive Black Friday sale (still going on now) on a wide variety of Keurig cups. That means your price-per-cup-just went down a lot! If you’re a one-cup-a-day type of guy, you’ll be able to stock up on a year’s worth of coffee for under $150.

The great thing about a Keurig is that they make it easy for you to either find your favorite flavor and stick with it, or try a wide variety of roasts and flavors from different brands. You could be strictly a Starbucks Pike Place Roast drinker, or bounce around from Dunkin, Green Mountain Roasters, or even Swiss Miss. If you don’t like committing to one flavor, they’ve got some great variety packs.

One variety pack in particular that we enjoy and gets us feeling festive this holiday season is the Winter Coffee Variety Pack. In this pack, you get 40 K-Cups with four different flavors (10 of each). You get Green Mountain Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Peet’s Coffee Holiday Blend, Donut Shop Peppermint Dark, and Caribou Coffee Reindeer Blend. Another great year-round variety pack that you can get online at Bed Bath and Beyond is the Starbucks variety pack. They even have a great flavored coffee variety pack.

Keurig Coffee Makers to Buy

This Black Friday sale is going on at Bed Bath & Beyond until Monday. So if you need time to buy a Keurig coffee maker beforehand, you still have time. Here are a few of our favorites.
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$60 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

$70 $110
Compact and sleek, the K-Slim coffee maker holds up to 46 ounces of water and can make 8- to 12-ounce cups of coffee within minutes. The drip tray is removable so it can accommodate travel mugs.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

$100
Single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer. Makes 6-ounce to 12-ounce brews. Includes a K-cup storage module that stores up to 9 pods.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$60 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Patriot Blue

$100 $120
Comes in a deep blue color, the Keurig K-Classic K50 coffee maker can make up to 10-ounce cups of coffee and other hot beverages. It can hold 480oz of water, which can brew six cups before refilling.
Buy at Best Buy

