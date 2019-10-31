Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a unique substance that has gained a lot of traction lately, and it seems like there are fresh startups rolling out new products every week. Everything from candies and drinks to soaps, oils, and lotions are being made with CBD now – if you live in a city, there’s a good chance you’ve seen such products appearing on more and more store shelves in recent years, and many shops (both brick-and-mortar and online) have popped up recently as well. And right now, JustCBD is running a limited-time discount exclusively for readers of The Manual for 30% off using code MAN30.

JustCBD is a relative newcomer to the CBD scene, but the company has quickly built a reputation as one of the best makers of cannabidiol-based products in the U.S. The range of cannabidiol-based products offered by JustCBD is pretty huge, giving you a myriad of different ways to enjoy CBD or try it out for the first time. If you’re into vaping, for instance, JustCBD offers vape pens, vape cartridges, and vape oils in a wide range of flavors. There’s also a number of different CBD tincture oils for application under your tongue (this is easily one of the most popular, if not the most popular, ways in which cannabidiol is enjoyed) as well as a topical pain cream and even CBD bath bombs and bar soaps for relaxing in the tub or shower. You can get your pets in on the action, too, with JustCBD making its own line of stress- and anxiety-relieving meat-flavored cannabidiol treats just for dogs and cats.

By far the most popular items in the JustCBD stable are edible goodies like protein bars and gummy candies. The gummies rank among JustCBD’s top sellers and are available in a number of flavors and styles including classic fruit-flavored gummy bears, peach rings, gummy cherries, sour gummies, gummy worms, sugar-free CBD gummies, and Halloween-themed gummies (which of course includes a pumpkin-flavored variety as an essential autumn stand-by), to name several. Gummies are a great way to try out CBD because — aside from the fact that they’re just tasty and easy to eat — they digest quickly and allow you to enjoy the effects of cannabidiol right away.

Originally used to treat epilepsy, CBD is a cannabinoid that is extracted from cannabis plants, although today’s CBD products (at least those sold in the U.S.) are extracted from hemp due to federal restrictions on marijuana and its derived substances. This hemp-derived CBD is currently legal in all 50 states. Owing to relaxing cultural attitudes towards hemp (essentially a type of low-THC cannabis) and the wide utility of the plant, we expect to see cannabidiol and other hemp products continue to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Unlike THC, another cannabinoid, CBD is not at all psychoactive – in other words, it’s not marijuana in any way, shape, or form, and it doesn’t give you any sort of “high.” Many enjoy CBD for its other properties, however, such as relaxation and pain relief. The reported benefits of CBD don’t end there, though: Many people also turn to CBD for relief from neurological disorders, insomnia, and anxiety, to name just a few popular applications.

CBD is thought to work via endocannabinoid receptors in the brain, which – as their name implies – are sensitive to cannabinoids such as cannabidiol and its much stronger marijuana-derived cousin, THC. These receptors are located in the brain in humans and other mammals, which accounts for the psychoactive effects of THC and the milder non-psychoactive effects of CBD. However, it’s important to remember that the scientific research has not caught up with the popular appraisal of cannabidiol as of now (although this is certain to change given its huge and growing popularity), and none of these proposed effects or benefits have been officially confirmed or are supported by regulatory agencies.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking to stock up on some CBD goodies, or if you’ve been curious about trying some cannabidiol products but haven’t yet pulled the trigger, then you’re in luck: JustCBD is giving The Manual readers an exclusive 30% discount on everything in stock on its website. To get the deal, you’ll need to have at least $20 of items in your cart, then simply apply the checkout code MAN30. If your total order (including the discount) is more than $20, you’ll also score free shipping for some extra savings.

