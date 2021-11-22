Save $100 on a Good Chop Meat and Seafood Delivery Today

Whether you’re looking to take your culinary skills up a notch, you’re after higher-quality ethically-sourced meat, or supply chain shortages are making it more difficult to find the cuts you like at your local stores, now’s a great time to give Good Chop a try. This delivery service shops American-farmed meat and seafood right to your door, and if you sign up now, you can get $100 off along with free shipping.

Signing up for Good Chop has more advantages than the simple convenience of having quality meat delivered directly to your door (although that’s a pretty great thing by itself). Good Chop sources its meat and seafood exclusively from family-owned farms and fisheries right here in the U.S., so you know you’re getting good, wholesome food while also supporting American businesses. The meat is ethically sourced, as Good Chop works with farmers and ranchers that raise their animals humanely and not in cramped, unsanitary “factory farm” environments.

And that American-grown meat and fish isn’t the same cheap, questionably sourced stuff you get from the grocery store. Good Chop’s meat and seafood are all-natural. That means no hormones, no antibiotics, or artificial ingredients — just all the protein, healthy animal fats, and nutrients that your body needs (and that every meat-eater loves). All your meat is vacuum-sealed and flash-frozen before being shipped in an insulated box, so it arrives at your door preserved at peak freshness.

Here’s how the whole process works: First, you choose which monthly plan you want. The Medium plan includes 14 pounds of meat shipped to your door per month, while you get up to 28 pounds with the Large plan. After signing up for your plan, you select your cuts and customize your box with whatever meat and seafood you want. Then all you have to do is wait a bit for your order to arrive in an insulated box that will keep the flash-frozen contents safe and fresh. Then it’s time to smoke the meat, grill the perfect steak, or cook up your selections in whatever other way you like.

The Good Chop monthly meat delivery plans start at $149 per month for the Medium package or $269 for the Large package, but for a limited time, you can grab the Medium monthly plan for $99 and the Large plan for $219. On top of that, if you sign up now you can take a total of $100 off your first three shipments ($50 off the first box, $30 off the second, and $20 off the third), and shipping is always free.

