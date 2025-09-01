 Skip to main content
Fresh hop beer season is upon us

IPA heads rejoice

Hops gardening
With September just around the corner, that can only mean one thing for craft beer enthusiasts. Fresh hop season is officially here and west coast breweries up and down Interstate 5 are releasing beers featuring the aromatic ingredient. Most often, they come in the form of vibrant IPAs, but just-picked hops figure into a number of beer styles, not to mention the work of regional cider houses as well.

For fans of IPAs and a pleasant kick of bitterness in their beers, there’s hardly a better time of year. From now through September, brewers will usher in hops from the most recent harvest and turn out beers that spotlight their unique qualities. Award-winning Breakside Brewery is Portland has kicked things off with a fresh hop version of its Wanderjack IPA.
Hop farms.

The brewery is planning to release some 11 fresh hop beers over the next several weeks. It’s something you’ll see in breweries and tap houses from Ukiah to Yakima. Things are trending a bit earlier this year given the warm summer. Generally, September is great time to enjoy the fruits of the harvest, especially during fun beer-centric gatherings such as Oktoberfest.

In the coming weeks, competitions will grade the very best fresh hop IPAs, brewers will work overtime turning out perennial beers, and fans will descend upon draught houses to enjoy their hard work. And while you should plan an adventure to a hop-filled place like Yakima or the Willamette Valley, you can enjoy them closer to home too.

Chat up your beer and wine steward at your local store or ask the staff at your beer bottle shop. If you have a local brewery, all the better. Hit them up and see if they’re working with any fresh hops this year. If you’re looking for a beer that truly feels alive, the fresh hop beer is it.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
